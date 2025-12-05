Coronation Street ramps up the drama as Todd’s DIY detective work sets up a bold, documentary style special

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, December 5), Todd finally played his smartest card yet in his mission to catch Theo out.

After another of Theo’s outbursts, Todd quietly switched from victim to tactician, plotting a sly counterattack that Theo never saw coming.

And with that single move, the stage is officially set for the soap’s upcoming ‘never attempted before’ special – an episode that will zoom in on the pair’s twisted relationship like never before.

Todd fights back in Coronation Street

There was chaos on the cobbles today as Theo proudly wheeled an exercise bike into the flat – with Todd plastering on a smile that could crack under mild breeze. Billy and Summer clocked the suspicious cut on Todd’s face, but Todd stuck to Theo’s daft cover story about a wild night out in London. As if Todd’s idea of partying is anything more than two hotpots and a sensible bedtime.

Then Danielle burst in, announcing she’s whisking the kids off to Tenerife for Christmas. Theo pretended he was fine, then promptly redirected all his rage at Todd once the door shut. Classic Theo.

When Todd finally snapped and tried to leave, Theo pulled a full soap-villain manoeuvre, knocking over the bike and slapping himself to keep Todd under control.

But Todd wasn’t fooled. The moment Theo nipped out ‘for wine,’ Todd seized his chance, secretly planting surveillance cameras around the flat.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Weatherfield’s most manipulative man? Fingers crossed!

Coronation Street Todd and Theo special details revealed

Todd and Theo’s much-anticipated one-off episode, boasting a format Corrie has never attempted before, will land on screens Monday, December 15.

And this isn’t just a quirky instalment. It’s full-on Weatherfield found-footage drama. The entire story zeroes in on Todd and Theo’s rapidly unravelling relationship as police flood the cobbles following a report of a domestic disturbance.

Not a single scene will be shot like a normal episode, with everything visible through the cold, unblinking eyes of hidden surveillance. Todd’s covert cameras tucked around the flat, council CCTV capturing every movement on the Street, and police body cams recording every tremor, tantrum, and twisted truth.

As officers piece events together, the night slowly rewinds revealing the arguments behind closed doors, the moments Todd hoped would finally prove what he’s enduring, and the cracks forming in Theo’s carefully curated charm.

Could this be the hour his facade finally fractures? And will Todd Grimshaw’s secret recordings reveal the truth Theo never planned to let anyone see?

Coronation Street director reflects on filming episode

Speaking about the new documentary style episode, episode director Matt Hilton told the Mirror: “It felt like a really bold idea to show it in this intimate and voyeuristic way. As a fan of true crime I could see how it could work if we did it right.”

He then shared some behind-the-scenes details, adding: “We couldn’t light the set how we normally would, and we had to record the sound differently, whereas in a normal scene we would use different camera shots to emphasise certain moments of importance.”

“We had to look at using a totally different camera set-up which we hadn’t used before and we weren’t 100% sure would work and with no way to have a backup option, it was pretty much all or nothing. From start to finish everything was different and everything had to be considered in order to make it feel as authentic as possible.”

