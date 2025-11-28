Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo lashes out at Todd, subtle ‘hints’ reveal who could come to his rescue

In this evening’s Coronation Street episode (Friday, November 28), Todd wound up at the hospital after slicing his face on a shattered mirror.

The injury came after Theo shoved him into it, only rushing him to A&E once he realised just how severe the cut was.

However, amid all the chaos, one character quietly hinted they might be the ally Todd desperately needs.

Todd suffered an injury (Credit: ITV)

Todd cut his face in Corrie

Todd found himself pushed into yet another round of 10k training tonight, even though he never seems to hit Theo’s impossibly high bar. Honestly, the lad’s doing what he can.

When a pulled muscle left him wincing, James swung by to offer a bit of help and maybe a touch of cheeky flirting. Theo noticed immediately and later laid into Todd, accusing him of inviting the attention.

Things took a terrifying turn when Theo ordered Todd to ‘take a good look in the mirror,’ then smashed his face into it without warning. Utterly horrific.

At the hospital, Todd was patched up with medical glue and repeated the lie Theo had drilled into him, insisting the whole thing was just an accident.

The doctor asked Todd if there was anything he wanted to tell her about his injury, not quite buying his story about ‘walking into the mirror.’ She was also especially intrigued to know more about Todd’s partner but Todd brushed any concerns off.

Theo then switched to smothering mode, promising to ‘protect’ Todd and keep an eye on his head wound at home, playing Mr.Perfect by even cooking him dinner… which he made freezing cold, then demanded Todd eat anyway.

Could the doctor raise the alarm? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street scenes ‘hint’ at which character will rescue Todd

Todd’s doctor was very suspicious over his tale of how he got his injury. She asked him if there was more to the story. She also seemed made a big deal about asking Todd about his partner, Theo.

While this might’ve been hospital protocol, the doctor showed genuine concern that something else was going on here.

When Todd mentioned glueing up any other future cuts at home, the doctor said he’d need to come back to the hospital and not to perform DIY. Todd’s comment also suggested that he was expecting further injuries. And, of course, this would give the doctor a cause for concern.

While Theo’s charm meant that no further action was required, was tonight’s episode a hopeful ‘clue’ that the doctor might eventually help Todd escape his abusive relationship?

