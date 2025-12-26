Abi discovers Carl and James’ secret in Coronation Street, and she’s ready to strike back

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, December 26) saw Abi’s worst fears about Carl Webster confirmed.

While Carl dozed off, Abi seized the perfect opportunity to snoop through his phone, expecting to find a little dodgy behaviour.

What she uncovered, however, was far bigger than she ever imagined – and it hit her like a bolt from the blue.

Abi no longer trusts Carl (Credit: ITV)

Abi teamed up with Tracy in Coronation Street

Tonight on the cobbles, Carl had a tense run-in with James, warning him to keep their secret fling under wraps. He’d ‘tell Abi after Christmas,’ because obviously there’s a perfect festive moment to drop a cheating bomb. Abi, naturally, would have zero sympathy.

Meanwhile, Tracy planted seeds of doubt in Abi’s mind, claiming Carl was definitely up to no good.

James confronted Carl about his wishy-washy behaviour, only for Carl to break down over his mum’s death – shutting James up for now.

Back at the flat, Abi used a clever excuse to sneak a peek at Carl’s phone, claiming she needed the passcode to ‘change the music.’ Because really, how many cheesy Christmas tunes can one person endure?

Carl’s texts exposed everything (Credit: ITV)

Carl’s cheating exposed in Coronation Street

One could say that Karma comes right back around, and it’s hit Abi right in the face in this case. It’s not nice being cheated on, is it Abi?! Just ask Kev.

Instead of changing the music, Abi decided to snoop through Carl’s texts instead. She then found a very interesting conversation with James that exposed his whole secret affair.

Abi had previously thanked James for stopping Carl from going through with a car scam, but she now found out that this was just a cover story for their secret fling.

Shocked that Carl had already slept with James three times this week alone, her cogs were whirring…

Abi wants to get her own back on Carla (Credit: ITV)

Abi out for revenge in next week’s spoilers

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Abi confides in Tracy about Carl’s infidelity and plots her revenge.

Abi tells Carl Webster she’s just popping out for some shopping, but once she’s alone with Tracy, the nerves hit hard. She’s convinced her relationship is teetering on the edge.

Things get even more tense when she spots a bag stuffed with cash in Carl’s car boot. Heart pounding, she grabs it… only to arrive at the hotel and discover it’s vanished. Spotting Kevin outside, she blurts out her suspicions that Carl’s planning a sneaky getaway. Kevin is far from impressed.

As he prepares to make his speech for Debbie, everyone holds their breath. What’s Carl really up to, and can he talk his way out of this one?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist