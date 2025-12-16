Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, December 19: Ben almost rumbles Will’s secret, and Carl juggles his double life

In Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, December 19, Megan and Will’s secret tryst nearly gets busted by Ben Driscoll, sending hearts racing.

Meanwhile, Joanie’s Christmas spirit hits a snag as she struggles with missing her mum, and takes her frustration out on Sally.

Here’s the full lowdown on what’s unfolding in Friday’s episode.

Ben gives the pair a fright (Credit: ITV)

1. Megan and Will are almost caught in the act

Ben and Eva wish Will a happy birthday but make it sound like they are way too busy to do anything special.

Will tries to play it cool and heads out, only to get a birthday nod from Megan, who cheekily reminds him he’s now 16. Feeling bold, Will slips Megan a hotel key card… and things start heating up.

Meanwhile, Ben, Eva, and Ollie are busy decking out the back room for a surprise party, while poor Maggie keeps calling Will, ignored, of course.

Sparks fly as Will confesses his love to Megan, and she’s more than happy to reciprocate… and maybe take things a little further. But just as the fun kicks off, there’s a loud banging at the door. It’s Ben. Awkward much? Will he catch them out?

2. James doesn’t show his face in Coronation Street spoilers

Dee-Dee Bailey’s evening takes a sad turn when James fails to show up for their meal. Looks like someone’s not getting their festive cheer this year…

Joanie misses her mum (Credit: ITV)

3. Joanie doesn’t want a replacement mum

Sally and Tim are in full-on festive mode, serving up a Christmas breakfast that should be all smiles. But the mood sours when Joanie reveals she’s been invited to a party by an older girl.

Sally quickly shuts that down, insisting the friend is a bad influence and reminding Joanie that Fiz and the gang will be popping over. Joanie’s not impressed.

When Fiz arrives with the girls, Joanie erupts into a massive tantrum, sending the Christmas tree crashing down while insisting that Sally will never replace her mum. Holiday chaos in full swing.

Will Carl be rumbled? (Credit: ITV)

4. Carl tries to keep James away from Abi in Coronation Street spoilers

James instantly regrets a drunken text to Carl and begs him to forget it ever happened. But Carl loses his phone, and as if by fate, Abi Webster manages to sneak a peek at the incriminating message. Yikes.

Can Carl dodge disaster, or is this a texting nightmare that’s about to blow up in his face?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!