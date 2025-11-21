ITVX early release reveals Coronation Street character quietly planning to break free from their relationship

In Friday, November 21’s ITVX Coronation Street episode, Carl Webster secretly planned to walk away from his relationship with Abi.

As their relationship had grown more serious, Carl got cold feet and fell back on old habits.

His solution was to ditch the commitment and head back to Germany. In truth, we should have seen it coming…

Abi and Tracy had it out with each other in Coronation Street ITVX release

With Kevin sharing his plans to go for full custody of Alfie, Abi sat down with Carl in the Rovers and expressed her fears.

Tracy then came in and issued Abi her fair share of ‘banter.’ But, Abi didn’t see the funny side when Tracy suggested that Kev was the only decent parent Alfie had ever had.

Abi then lamped Tracy one and caused a public display. However, it was only seconds later that the pair made up.

Trying to reassure Abi that Kevin wouldn’t take Alfie from her, especially as he wasn’t his biological dad, Trace then paid Abi’s ex a visit.

Kevin then explained that he wasn’t actually going to go through with it, he just wanted to scare Abi into stepping up. He knew that he wasn’t in a fit state to raise Alfie himself.

Carl Webster is off to Germany

Abi was delighted when Tracy claimed Kevin was all talk and no action.

But the thought of stepping into the role of Alfie’s step‑dad was far from what Carl wanted.

When Abi chose Alfie over a night of passion, Carl’s panic set in. Realising he was in deeper than he’d bargained for, he picked up the phone and began plotting a solo escape back to Germany.

Of course, Abi has no idea about Carl’s plans. Why would she? After all, she’s upheaved her whole married life for a guy she barely knows. Then again…

But, will Abi find out about Carl’s escape plans before he actually scarpers?

