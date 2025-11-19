5 juicy Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, Nov 21: Abi throws a punch, Becky makes fraud accusation

It’s all kicking off in Coronation Street spoilers this Friday (November 21) as Abi and Tracy’s long‑running feud finally explodes in the Rovers, with the pair coming to blows in front of stunned punters.

Meanwhile, Becky turns up the drama by setting Carla up, sparking a police investigation that quickly takes over the factory and leaves Carla fuming.

Here’s your full rundown of everything happening in Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, November 21.

Kev witnesses the whole fight (Credit: ITV)

1. Tracy and Abi fight in Coronation Street spoilers

Poor Abi Webster’s left feeling downbeat after Jack blanks her in the Street, but Carl’s quick to step in with a comforting hug.

Later in the Rovers, things take a fiery turn when Tracy can’t resist stirring the pot. She cruelly suggests that Kevin was the only decent parent Alfie ever had, and Abi snaps.

Unable to hold back her rage, Abi lashes out and lands a punch on Tracy. As Tracy reels from the blow, Abi’s horror sets in. Kevin’s witnessed the entire showdown.

2. Roy acts mysteriously

Next week, Ed gets handy in the café as he installs a brand‑new library box for Roy. But this isn’t just any DIY job. It’s all on the advice of Roy’s mysterious new friend, who’s been guiding him through his secret letter‑writing escapades.

3. Kirk has a lightbulb moment in Coronation Street spoilers

Kirk’s got a brand‑new idea brewing and it’s got tails wagging! He confides in Ryan that he’s thinking of launching his very own podcast, packed with tips and advice for owners struggling with dogs who’ve got a few behavioural quirks.

Becky sets Carla up (Credit: ITV)

4. Becky comes between Carla and Lisa

Carla’s all set to spoil Lisa with a special day of treats to mark the anniversary of their very first kiss. But just as romance is in the air, disaster strikes.

A police officer arrives with shocking news. Carla must head down to the station after a complaint of fraud at her factory. Furious, Carla immediately points the finger at Becky, convinced she’s the one stirring up trouble.

Thankfully, Kit later confirms the allegation is baseless and Carla’s free to go. But make no mistake, Carla’s not letting this slide.

Theo switches Todd for James (Credit: ITV)

5. Theo makes Todd jealous in Coronation Street spoilers

The morning starts off on a sweet note as Theo serves up pastries, much to Todd’s relief that the mood seems lighter. But the peace doesn’t last. Once breakfast is over, Theo insists they head out for a run to burn off the indulgence.

Todd flatly refuses, saying it would make him ill, so Theo coolly decides to go it alone. Out on the Street, James spots him and happily volunteers to join in.

Later, when Todd messages to say he’ll come along after all, Theo delivers a brutal blow telling him not to bother, as he’s already got himself a new running partner.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

