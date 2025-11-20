Coronation Street viewers call out problem with Kevin’s plan to fight for Alfie

Kevin Webster is determined to seek full custody of Alfie in Coronation Street, but viewers have noticed a flaw in his plan.

The mechanic has told Abi he intends to battle her for the right to raise their son, though the case may prove far more complicated than he expects.

There’s a huge element to Kevin’s situation which will make his case hard to win.

Kevin vs Abi in Coronation Street custody battle

In the latest Coronation Street episode, Abi rushed Alfie off to school so she could quickly return to the flat and spend time with Carl. Curious about where their relationship was heading, Abi asked Carl if he was in it for the long haul. She was reassured when he responded with a romantic gesture. But while her back was turned, Carl quietly cancelled a call on her phone and switched it to silent.

The pair settled into a cosy afternoon together, only for the moment to be shattered when Kevin arrived at the door in a fury. He had Alfie with him, explaining the youngster had been sent home sick. The school had tried to reach Abi, but she hadn’t answered her phone.

Kev then accused Abi of purposely ignoring the school, bailing out of her parenting responsibilities to prioritise Carl.

He then dropped the bombshell that he was planning to battle Abi for full custody of Alfie, worried about his welfare.

Coronation Street viewers baffled by Kevin custody plan

With Kevin planning on fighting Abi for custody of Alfie, Corrie fans have now pointed out a huge ‘flaw’ in his plan that could make things rather difficult for him.

Kevin isn’t actually Alfie’s biological father, with the late Imran Habeeb holding that title. This would make his battle for custody very challenging.

One fan on X wrote: “Kevin has no chance of custody. He’s not even Alfie’s bio dad and he’s split from the mum.”

Another complained: “Battle for Alfie commences! Even though Kevin has no legal rights over Alfie who’s Abi’s son.”

A third person added: “Hate to remind you, Kevin whilst you’re on your moral high horse but Alfie isn’t your biological son because Abi, yet again, [bleeped] Imran albeit a one night stand… girl is trash!”

