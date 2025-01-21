Coronation Street: As Abi tears strips into Toyah, here’s a complete history of their feud from Imran cheating to Alfie custody battle

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, January 20) saw the revival of an old feud as a troubled Abi Franklin faced off with Toyah Battersby again. As Toyah grew concerned by Abi’s behaviour, she reached out to her old rival, suggesting that she see a grief counsellor.

However, Abi snapped back, accusing Toyah of trying to one again steal her son, Alfie. “So you want me to talk to your mate, find out all me little secrets, then you can record me, use it against me and nick me kid. No chance.”

“I don’t want your help!” she continued. “I want you to stay away from me and Alfie, do you hear? Because you killed his dad and now you want to take him and all. Get lost!”

Ouch. But what’s the story between Toyah and Abi?

Toyah vs Abi round 1: One night stand with Imran

Abi and Toyah’s feud began when Toyah’s fiancé, Imran Habeeb, cheated on her with Abi. Toyah and Imran began dating on 2018, and soon decided to adopt as they prepared to marry.

During this time, he cheated on her in a one night stand with Abi. Their brief union resulted in her falling pregnant with his child. Imran’s unfaithfulness caused a divide between Toyah and her fiancée, jeopardising their adoption plans.

However, worse was to come as Toyah and Imran decided to take little Alfie as their own…

Toyah vs Abi round 2: Coronation Street custody battle and death of Imran

A lengthy custody battle ensued as Imran and Toyah decided to seek custody of Alfie. Over the course of a drawn-out and dirty fight through the courts, Imran dragged Abi’s name through the mud – hiring a man to take pictures of her supposedly buying drugs (which was actually her paying off her former dealer).

The judge ultimately sided with Imran and Toyah, awarding custody of Alfie to the pair. Abi was left heartbroken, and planned to flee abroad with her child. Determined to keep Alfie, Toyah considered going to the police to have Abi arrested.

However, Imran’s conscience won over, and as they drove home, were caught up in a terrible car crash which led to Imran’s death. A car crash which Toyah had been responsible for – having grabbed the wheel in a fit of anger.

That makes much of Abi’s rant last night painful for Toyah to hear, but not entirely inaccurate.

