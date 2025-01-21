Coronation Street: As Lauren goes on trial for Joel’s murder, is she leaving the soap?

This week’s Coronation Street sees Lauren Bolton stand trial for Joel’s murder. And, with Lauren having an emotional outburst last night (Monday, January 20), things aren’t exactly going well for her.

An always-supportive Roy did his best though, taking to the stand to give Lauren a glowing character witness, insisting that Lauren is a good person who has been used and abused her whole life. However, ex-inmate Brie interrupted – claiming that Lauren had attacked her and left her in a sling.

Goaded by the defence lawyer, Lauren seemingly torpedoed her own chances by declaring that she was happy Joel is dead – although there was good news in store too, as Dee-Dee revealed that Brie had been bribed by Gus to lie about her injury.

As the trial continues this week, Lauren is convinced that she will be sent down for murder. With the jury unable to reach a verdict, her entire future hangs in the balance. Will Lauren be sent to prison – and if so, who will look after sick baby Frankie?

Should the worst come to pass, what does the future hold for Lauren? Is Lauren leaving Coronation Street?

Lauren takes to the stand (Credit: ITV)

Is Lauren leaving Coronation Street?

It has not yet been revealed whether actress Cait Fitton is set to leave Coronation Street. Both she and the producers have remained tight-lipped over Lauren’s fate – with Cait teasing on Instagram last week that viewers should ‘get your tissues ready.’

But what does this mean for Lauren? While there’s been no indication that she or star Cait Fitton will be leaving Coronation Street, that’s not to say her future in the soap is a sure thing. And, with Paddy Bever – who plays her closest friend, Max – reportedly set to leave in the coming weeks, could Lauren be headed for a surprise exit?

Lauren nervously awaits the verdict (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers this week: nervous Lauren awaits the verdict

As Lauren’s trial continues this week, Lauren keeps vigil by sick Frankie’s hospital bed. Meanwhile, in the courtroom, the barristers deliver their closing statements.

Dee Dee calls Lauren and tells her that the jury can’t reach a verdict. Lauren is worried that this is a bad sign – and, as she returns to court for the verdict, her future hangs in the balance.

Is Lauren going down?

Read more: EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick defends rival soap Coronation Street amid cast departures

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!