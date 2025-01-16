Another Coronation Street star is reportedly leaving the soap as Paddy Bever exits as Max Turner from the cobbles.

A number of big exits are reportedly happening this year. The likes of Charlotte Jordan and Sue Cleaver are bowing out from the show.

And, now, three years after taking over the role of Max, Paddy Bever is the latest name on this list.

Paddy took on the role three years ago (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paddy Bever’s exit as Max

In recent weeks, reports have announced that Charlotte Jordan, Shelley King and Sue Cleaver will be leaving the cobbles this year.

And now, Paddy Bever’s exit is on the horizon. This means that the character of Max Turner is set to be departing from the soap.

Paddy Bever joined the soap in 2021, taking over the role of Max from actor Harry McDermott.

The Mirror has now reported that Paddy has already filmed his final scenes.

Paddy told the publication: “After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max, and Coronation Street, to explore new opportunities. I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way.

“It’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show.

“This chapter has been unforgettable and while I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories.”

It’s unclear how he will leave (Credit: ITV)

How will Max leave the cobbles?

It hasn’t been officially confirmed how Max will leave the soap but with a Platt house fire on the horizon, it’s likely that this may serve as his exit storyline.

Paddy was seen in Lucy Fallon’s Instagram story near the end of last year (2024), behind the scenes of a night shoot that was taking place. This snap coincided with filming for the fire at the house that Max currently lives in.

However, we shouldn’t rule out other potential forms of exit either. Could his exit have anything to do with Lauren perhaps? We will find out in time.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!