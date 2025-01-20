EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick defends rival soap Coronation Street amid cast departures

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has come to the defence of rival soap Coronation Street amid recent cast departures and rumours of a ‘revolt’ among those remaining. Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie, who plays Jay Brown on the BBC soap, described the soap as ‘an amazing show’ and attributed any issues the ‘peaks and troughs’ of longevity.

This comes amid news that the soap would be losing a number of high-profile names in the coming months – including Eileen Grimshaw actor Sue Cleaver, Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, and Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley.

Speaking out on rumours that the soap might be in trouble, Jamie shared his two pennies.

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick defends Coronation Street amid cast exits

Speaking to The Sun, Jamie shared his thoughts on the so-called ‘Corrie crisis.’

“I feel like with the soaps, they all have peaks and troughs. They all have moments of up, moments of down. You’re going to get that with longevity. But that one thing that they have is longevity,” said Jamie, who joined the soap as honorary Mitchell Jay Brown in 2006.

He continued: “And I feel like to be a part of that institution – and obviously EastEnders joined a lot later and what we’ve achieved in our 40 years. They’re amazing shows and they’re in the fabric of the country. I feel like they always will have a place there.

“We’re on a good run and have been for a while. I’m sure we’ll go back round the other way and that’s just how it goes with longevity. It’s one thing that they have over many other genres that have been going forever.

“Listen, Corrie’s an amazing show. It’s brilliant and the people on it are great,” he finished.

Shelley King is one of many Coronation Street stars leaving Weatherfield this year (Credit: ITV)

Who’s leaving Coronation Street this year?

Following the exit of Helen Worth after 50 years of playing Gail Platt, the next to announce their departure was Sue Cleaver. Other names set to leave in the coming months include Colson Smith’s Craig Tinker, Charlotte Jordan as barmaid Daisy Midgeley, and Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster.

Last week, reports seemed to confirm that Paddy Bever would also be leaving the soap, three years after taking the role of Max Turner. Meanwhile, Shelley King is also believed to have already filmed her final scenes on the soap – marking the departure of Yasmeen Metcalfe, too.

We can hardly keep up.

Read more: EastEnders villain Reiss Colwell comeuppance on its way as actor Jonny Freeman set to leave

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!