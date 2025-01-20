EastEnders villain Reiss Colwell comeuppance on its way as actor Jonny Freeman set to leave

The end is nigh for Reiss Colwell on EastEnders – and with actor Jonny Freeman set to leave the soap, it appears that the end may be very nigh indeed. The pressure has been getting to hapless villain Reiss of late, with things spiralling out of control ever since he murdered comatose wife Debbie.

As his finances circled the drain, Reiss took dramatic action, smothering Debbie in her hospital bed. This certainly cut down on expensive care home fees, but Reiss also managed to put pregnant Sonia in the frame for murder.

Desperate Reiss only doubled down on his desperate behaviour, kidnapping Bianca when she uncovered the truth, and holding her hostage in a soundproofed warehouse. With Reiss set on keeping his own secret, things aren’t looking good for Sonia – but his lies are bound to be exposed soon, especially with Bianca determined to free herself and clear Sonia’s name.

EastEnders stars gather for Jonny Freeman’s leaving do

Last week, EastEnders stars Jonny Freeman and Natalie Cassidy reportedly gathered for his leaving do – seemingly confirming his exit from the soap. The Daily Mail shared pictures of Natalie and Jonny as they arrived at the Wellington pub in Borehamwood.

Natalie was joined by partner Marc, while fellow EastEnders stars Aaliyah James – who plays Avani Nandra-Hart – and Johnny Carter actor Charlie Suff were also in attendance.

The man of the moment, Jonny wore a dark coat worn over a yellow shirt and white T-shirt. He accessorised with a multicolored scarf and brown leather briefcase.

Reiss makes a scene in EastEnders tonight

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, January 20), Martin, Jack and Reiss head to the court to make a show of support Sonia. However, things soon get out of hand when Reiss makes a scene – with huge consequences for him and Sonia. And, wanting to do what’s best for her unborn child, Sonia makes a huge decision.

What will Sonia do?

