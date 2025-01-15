With Bianca still stuck in the lock-up, fans are begging the EastEnders character to kill her kidnapper – Reiss Colwell.

Bianca has been locked away for around three months now and Reiss shows no signs of letting her go.

But, will Bianca ever manage to free herself? And if she does, at what cost?

Reiss is sinister – but will he ever let Bianca go? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss holding Bianca in lock-up

Since November, Reiss has been holding Bianca against her will in a sound-proof lock-up. She’s been chained to a sofa, and has barely been seen.

Reiss admitted that he would be keeping her there until Sonia’s trial, desperate to keep the fact she knows all about his murder of Debbie a secret.

After a long time without being given an update on Bianca, viewers finally saw her again this week – still in the lock-up.

As Reiss filled her in on Sonia’s latest predicament, Bianca didn’t really have the energy for listening.

Fans are now begging for her to fight back against Reiss’ torture and kill him so that she can escape.

One fan demanded: “Bianca needs to finish Reiss off for good, with her family protecting her & Sonia.”

Another fan said: “After seeing Bianca this week looking so defeated and her food being rationed, I really hope someone preferably her kills him and gets off scot-free. Idk why it makes me feel so sad seeing her like that so I really just want Reiss to die.”

A third person commented: “[BLEEP] has Reiss done now & how long before he’s finally exposed once & for all? Despite what he thinks him, Sonia & Bianca most certainly can NOT just go back to playing happy families like nothing ever even happened. Bianca would kill him for one thing.”

Reiss has Bianca held in a lock-up (Credit: BBC)

When will Bianca be freed?

Reiss is doing a worryingly good job at keeping his imprisonment of Bianca a secret. But, secrets never stay buried forever in the world of soap.

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers reveal that Sonia goes to court for her trial but is disappointed to discover that Reiss and Bianca aren’t there to support her.

But, can Reiss explain this one? Will Sonia and Bianca ever reunite?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.