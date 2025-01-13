EastEnders: Reiss to turn Bianca into Debbie Colwell clone, a new fan theory predicts

A terrifying new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that Reiss Colwell could have some unsettling plans for captive Bianca – turning her into a clone of dead wife Debbie. Bianca hasn’t been seen since she uncovered Reiss’s murderous secret.

Holding her captive in his sound-proof lockup, Reiss has successfully managed to keep Bianca quiet for now, but what’s his endgame? Writing on Reddit, one fan put forth a particularly unsettling theory…

Bianca is trapped in Reiss’s lair (Credit: BBC)

Reiss is turning Bianca into a Debbie clone, EastEnders fans predict

“Imagine next time we see Bianca, Reiss has dyed her hair blonde and Styled it like Debbie‘s and is making her wear her clothes and perfume, and Bianca is having to play along with it,” wrote one fan on the social media website.

“Reiss would totally do this,” agreed another.

“I can see him going a bit Norman Bates tbh yeah,” a third agreed.

“He might even have knocked her out or frightened her into laying still, like she’s in Debbie’s comatose position,” another joked.

Nigel admitted to Yolande that he has dementia (Credit: BBC)

Reiss to target Nigel because of his dementia?

Another recent theory has suggested that Reiss might have Nigel in his sights after learning of his dementia. Last week, Nigel admitted to Yolande that he had been diagnosed with dementia.

And some fans have wondered whether Reiss, who was in the next room, might have overheard. It’s unclear to what end Reiss might decide to use Nigel’s dementia, but, given his recent behaviour, anything is possible…

“No Nige… don’t befriend Reiss!!! Now Reiss is gonna use Nige’s dementia,” begged one fan.

Reiss goes to see Sonia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Reiss pays Sonia a visit

In EastEnders tonight (Monday, January 13), Reiss refuses Martin’s offer of a cab to court – visiting Sonia in prison instead. She begs him to help him prove her innocence – and tells him how important it is that Bianca support her during the trial.

Will Sonia’s pleas reach Reiss?

