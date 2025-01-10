EastEnders fans are worried that Nigel Bates may be in danger of killer Reiss Colwell and have even feared for his life.

After Nigel’s chat with Yolande last night (Thursday, January 9), fans fear that Reiss overheard them talking.

And, now, Nigel could be in huge danger as Reiss makes him his next victim…

Nigel recently opened up about his dementia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear for Nigel’s safety at hands of Reiss

Recently, Nigel Bates returned to EastEnders and opened up about his dementia diagnosis in emotional scenes.

Yesterday, he could be seen talking to Yolande in Reiss and Sonia’s house. Admitting his intention of dying on the streets so that his loved ones wouldn’t have to pay for end of life care, Nigel shared his dementia struggle with Yolande.

He then made to leave and told Reiss that he could still feel Mrs C (aka Dot) looking out for him, which Reiss said was ‘a great comfort.’

But, now fans are worried that Reiss overheard Nigel’s conversation about his dementia and will set out to target him.

One fan commented: “Really hope Reiss doesn’t end up killing Nigel…”

Another person feared: “Reiss has overheard Nigel and Yolande’s conversation, hasn’t he?”

A third viewer added: “No Nige… don’t befriend Reiss!!! Now Reiss is gonna use Nige’s dementia.”

Reiss fails to be there for Sonia (Credit: BBC)

What is Reiss plotting?

Whilst it’s unclear whether Reiss is plotting something against Nigel or will do in the future, he’s certainly keeping some secrets from the other Walford residents.

Not only did he kill his comatose wife Debbie, he also has Bianca locked away in a lock-up.

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Reiss visits pregnant Sonia in prison and listens to her beg for Bianca to attend her trial.

However, when her trial arrives, both Reiss and Bianca are no-shows. But, can Reiss provide Sonia with an explanation?

