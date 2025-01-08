EastEnders: Cindy to expose Reiss and save Bianca, a new fan theory predicts

EastEnders fans are convinced Cindy Beale is going to be the one to save Bianca Jackson from Reiss Colwell.

Bianca hasn’t been seen on the soap since Reiss kidnapped her in October, and chained her up in a lock-up. Fans will recall that she found out his Debbie murder secret – and tried to silence her by keeping her away from the Square.

But now, with Reiss back in Walford, viewers have ‘worked out’ who is going to come to Bianca’s rescue.

Bianca was kidnapped last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Bianca missing from soap

Last month, Bianca found out the truth about Reiss’ murder of his comatose wife Debbie. Reiss was the one who killed her – but in a shock twist Sonia Fowler was sent to prison.

Sonia’s imprisonment sent shockwaves through the square, with her ex Martin Fowler determined to prove that she didn’t murder Debbie.

What’s more, took a seriously dramatic turn when Reiss ended up kidnapping Bianca – who learned he had killed Debbie.

He chained Bianca up in a lock-up and told her that he intended to keep her in there until Sonia was released from prison. Reiss has since returned to the square – leaving Bianca’s fate unknown.

Reiss could be about to be exposed (Credit: BBC)

Bianca to be saved by an unexpected character?

However, spoilers for next week confirm that Sonia makes her comeback to the soap when she attends her trial.

At court, Sonia faces her trial alone as there’s no sign of Reiss or Bianca. Later on, Martin pays Reiss a visit as it’s announced that Sonia’s trial has been adjourned.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that a surprise character could end up coming to Bianca’s rescue…

Fans reckon Cindy will save Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy ‘to redeem herself’ fans predict

On X, one EastEnders fan noted how Cindy Beale could save Bianca in a bid to “redeem” herself.

“Cindy is going to rescue Bianca and expose Reiss as the murderer and free Sonia! And that’s her redemption until she cheats on the next poor sod,” the viewer mused.

Fans will recall how Cindy’s had a rather dramatic past few weeks herself.

Not only did the truth come out about Cindy and Junior’s affair on Christmas Day, but later on in the evening, she was hit by a shovel and knocked unconscious.

Spoilers for next week reveal that Cindy finally wakes up – so could she expose her attacker and also save Bianca?

