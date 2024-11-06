EastEnders: Is Bianca dead after Reiss’ latest sinister twist?

In EastEnders, Reiss confessed to Bianca tonight (Wednesday, November 6), that he was the one to kill Debbie Colwell – his comatose wife.

He then took Bianca to a lock-up where he told her that the murder evidence was kept… But, then the end of the episode saw Reiss go to smother Bianca with a blanket.

But, is Bianca dead? Has Reiss killed another person as his life unravels further?

Reiss tried to suffocate Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss confessed the truth to Bianca

Tonight in Walford, Bianca rumbled Reiss on the CCTV doing something dodgy which made her ask Reiss what he was hiding from the night Debbie died.

Reiss started to tell her that he didn’t kill Debbie but it all became too much for him, leading him to confess the truth.

He then tried to guilt trip Bianca into feeling bad for him, suggesting that he killed Debbie out of mercy.

Bianca begged him to go to the police so that Sonia could be freed, with Reiss telling her that he had the murder evidence – the pillow – in a lock-up nearby. The police had a ‘different’ pillow.

Taking Bianca to the lock-up, Reiss locked the door behind them and brought out a blanket. He then approached Bianca, ready to smother her with it…

Can Bianca fight her way out of this one? (Credit: BBC)

Has Reiss killed Bianca in EastEnders?

Bianca’s not long returned to Walford but if Reiss gets his way, then her days may just be numbered.

Reiss is desperate to keep Debbie’s murder truth a secret, and really doesn’t want to go to prison. And, that may just mean silencing Bianca.

Whilst Bianca was cornered by a sinister Reiss tonight who had the intention of killing her, she was armed with a weapon of her own.

Will she strike back before Reiss finishes her off? Or, has Reiss claimed another victim?

