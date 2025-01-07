EastEnders fans reckon they’ve figured out who really attacked Cindy Beale on Christmas Day, but was it Kojo?

With Lauren soon to be arrested for Cindy’s attack, fans are pointing the finger elsewhere.

But, could George Knight’s brother Kojo actually be to blame for hitting Cindy with a shovel?

Kojo had a motive… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Kojo attacked Cindy?

If we cast our minds back to Christmas Day, the truth about Cindy and Junior’s affair was revealed. And, it’s fair to say that this news didn’t go down well with Walford residents.

Cindy decided that there was nothing left for her on the Square after her family pushed her out following the betrayal. She then packed her bags and was ready to leave just before being hit by a shovel and knocked unconscious.

George and Kathy both found Cindy and rushed to get help, with many suspects then being put in the running as Cindy was put in a coma at the hospital.

Now, although he’s not in the official soap line-up of suspects, fans reckon a huge twist is yet to come in which Kojo – who appears to be innocent as of yet – will be revealed as Cindy’s true attacker.

One EastEnders viewer simply declared: “Kojo did it…”

Another fan agreed: “Is it just me who thinks Kojo did it?”

A third viewer added: “I think Kojo attacked Cindy – it’s always someone who’s outside the list of suspects.”

Kojo had motive. After all, Cindy was responsible for his fall, blackmailing him to keep quiet about her affair. But, did he hit her with that shovel?

Did she do it? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lauren arrested for Cindy attack

In upcoming EastEnders spoilers, Cindy awakes and is told by police that her attacker was most likely someone she knew. It isn’t long after this that Lauren Branning is arrested on suspicion of attacking Cindy.

Lauren then tells Peter the truth about what really happened on Christmas Day. But, did she really attack Cindy? We’ve seen Lauren try to protect Kojo in the past, but could she perhaps be covering for him?

