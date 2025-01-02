Opinion: EastEnders was King of the soaps this Christmas and New Year

EastEnders is back on top form after a difficult 2024, with Christmas and New Year proving that it still has the ability to deliver.

After the hype of ‘The Six’ in 2023, things seemed to die down a little for the BBC soap throughout 2024. But, by the end of the year, the fire was well and truly lit once again.

Here’s why we reckon EastEnders’ Christmas and New Year episodes has put the soap back on top as King.

Cindy was left for dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: A dramatic Christmas and New Year

Christmas 2024 put EastEnders back on the map after a year of ups and downs for the soap. Christmas saw Cindy and Junior’s affair finally get revealed, and whilst we admit that the affair storyline itself failed to have us hooked, the fallout was all rather exciting.

Cindy’s world imploded from every angle possible as Freddie’s bird-watching recording revealed all about the fact that she was sleeping with her ex-husband’s son.

With no other option, Cindy realised that she must leave Walford. There was nothing left for her in the Square. But, she didn’t get the chance to leave as someone hit her on the head with a big shovel. She’s now in a coma, as we ask, just who hit Cindy Beale?

And, on New Year’s, the drama just kept on coming in yet another 10pm episode. This time, Eve and Suki got wed… but didn’t quite have the happy ending to the day that they imagined. This was due to evil Nish being on the loose, desperate to ruin their big day.

After clobbering Denise with a bottle, Nish arrived at the wedding venue. He was then cornered by Ravi and Vinny. Suki and Eve managed to say their vows. But then, Eve had a glass of poisoned Prosecco and fell to the ground.

Nish then told Suki that nothing could be done to save Eve now. He then joined Suki on the balcony, with Ravi pushing him off… but, Nish had grabbed onto Suki and ended up pulling her down with him. Their fates now remain to be seen.

A dramatic way to start the year (Credit: BBC)

Opinion: EastEnders back on top

EastEnders has proved once more that nobody does Christmas and New Year like them. The dramatic, big episodes with edge-of-your-seat moments are what the soap does best, playing to its strengths and giving us some episodes to add to the history books.

Over the years, we’ve seen huge moments on the soap happen around this time of year. Think Ronnie and Roxy’s swimming pool death, and in more recent years, Keanu Taylor’s death in The Vic. And, now, we’ve been treated to not one but two huge moments within the space of a week – Who hit Cindy?, and Suki and Eve’s wedding day tragedy.

Having such a big moment happen on New Year’s Day proves that EastEnders isn’t here to mess around when it comes to it’s 40th year. It’s started the year how it means to go on, making it a milestone anniversary to remember.

Pulling out all of the stops, we’ve started off 2025 extremely excited for more, more, more of the drama, suspense, and also love and joy in between, shown in these episodes over the last couples of weeks.

The soap has big plans (Credit: BBC)

2025 looks set to be EastEnders’ year

With the 40th just around the corner, arriving in February, we just know that this won’t be the last time we’re left gasping at the end of an episode.

On New Year’s Day, as well as celebrating the new year, EastEnders fans were also left celebrating the soap’s latest announcement; Grant Mitchell will be returning.

As well as this, we’ve all got a live episode to look forward to. Many twists and turns are to be expected. EastEnders is shining bright once again. What better time to show this than for its 40th?!

