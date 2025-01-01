EastEnders confirms Grant Mitchell is returning – all the details of his explosive comeback

As we continue to gear up for the EastEnders 40th anniversary the biggest return news has just dropped: Grant Mitchell WILL be back in Albert Square.

We don’t know what brings him back, but we do know he’s definitely back and that this is very exciting indeed!

Grant Mitchell returns to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Grant Mitchell returns to EastEnders

Cemented in EastEnders history as one of the legends, Grant will return almost 35 years to the day since his debut on the soap. EastEnders are staying tight-lipped over what brings him back to the Square. It’s sure to be dramatic whatever it is.

Brother Phil is currently struggling with loneliness and feeling without purpose after the breakdown of his marriage to Kat Slater. Former best friend Nigel Bates is also back on the Square. Elsewhere, Grant’s ex-wife Sharon is dating his long-lost cousin Teddy Mitchell. So that’s certainly enough to keep Grant busy!

EastEnders has promised Grant’s return will be ‘nothing short of explosive’ – as we would expect!

EastEnders fans have been convinced Grant Mitchell is making a comeback for some time(Credit: BBC)

Ross Kemp reprises role

Actor Ross Kemp will be returning to the role that made him a household name. He said: “I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

“EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour. Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

“Whilst I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV.”

The familiar face of Grant Mitchell will only be around for a short while (Credit: BBC)

Is Grant Mitchell back in EastEnders permanently?

Sadly, the soap has confirmed this will only be a short stint. After last being seen in Walford on September 9 2016, Grant moved back to Portugal.

His return will not be for long, but will coincide with the 40th anniversary.

Fans will remember Grant from his numerous stints over the years. The love triangle between him, Sharon and Phil was one of the most talked-about plots in EastEnders history. It culminatede in Sharongate when Grant heard a recording in which Sharon confessed her night of passion with Phil and played it to the entire Queen Vic.

