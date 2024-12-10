From Queen Vic fire to Nigel Bates’ return, everything we know about EastEnders’ 40th anniversary so far

The EastEnders 40th anniversary celebratory episodes are set to be big, and things are certainly going to be memorable.

With producer Chris Clenshaw planning on huge things for the soap’s big 4-0 ahead of his departure from the role next year, things are heating up… quite literally.

Here’s everything we know about what we can expect from the anniversary celebrations so far.

Interactive love story

We know that the viewers have been kept in mind when it comes to the 40th. The soap has made sure that the audience feels as involved in the drama as possible by including an interactive element to the storylines.

Viewers will be able to determine the outcome of a love story, being able to vote on different story endings. The one with the most votes will then be included in a live episode.

It’s unclear at the moment which characters will be involved in the love story, but it’s set to be rather exciting.

EastEnders 40th anniversary: Live episode

The outcome with the most votes will then play out during a live episode of the soap.

This episode is set to air around the time of the soap’s 40th in February, and if it’s anything like the soap’s previous live Lucy Beale episode, it’s bound to have us on the edge of our seats.

This wouldn’t be the first time The Vic has gone up in flames (Credit: BBC)

Fire

It’s been reported that a fire will break out in The Queen Vic, meaning that the 40th will literally go down with a bang.

You can’t get much bigger than an iconic soap landmark going up in flames, can you?

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on their plans for the anniversary, so as to not spoil anything for viewers.

“But in scenes just filmed they have shot a huge explosion that tears The Vic apart.”

Returns

EastEnders has been treating us all to numerous big returns this year, and it looks like they’re just going to keep on coming.

We’ve already been reacquainted with the likes of Chrissie Watts, David Wicks, Bianca Jackson and Ruby Allen. Jane Beale, Jake Moon and Mickey Miller were just a few more seen back in Walford this year too.

And now, rumour has it that Nigel Bates might just be returning in time for the anniversary, says The Sun. Exciting.

Nigel is rumoured to be returning (Credit: BBC)

Death?

Carter family funeral scenes were recently published, with fans noticing that Nancy and Lee were making a come back to the soap for this sad occasion.

A coffin was definitely being carried, but there was an obvious absence – Linda was missing from the snaps. But, what does this mean? Is she a goner? Who pegs it?

