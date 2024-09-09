EastEnders announce special live episode for 40th anniversary – with multiple potential endings

EastEnders will go live as part of its celebration for its 40th anniversary in February 2025, and this time there is a huge twist.

With EastEnders fast approaching 40 years on screen, it goes without saying that the soap will be planning something big.

In a first for the soap, the anniversary week will include an interactive twist. This will see viewers will able to choose their desired outcome of a love story.

Stacey confessed to killing Archie during the live episode in 2010 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What can we expect in anniversary week?

EastEnders first went live in 2010 for its 25th anniversary where it was revealed that Stacey Slater killed Archie Mitchell.

That was also the episode in which Stacey’s husband Bradley died after falling off the roof of The Vic.

EastEnders went live again for its 30th anniversary back in 2015.

The set of five episodes all included live elements as the ‘Who Killed Lucy Beale’ story came to a conclusion.

All five episodes were set on Ian and Jane’s wedding day, with Bobby eventually being unveiled as Lucy’s killer.

This time around, viewers can look forward to having a say in one storyline.

Whilst the characters involved in the love story are not yet known, their fate will remain firmly in the viewers’ hands and the outcome will play out during the live episode, with cast and crew set to adapt the scene to portray whichever result is voted for by the public.

Jane discovered Bobby killed Lucy in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw speaks out

Speaking about the upcoming live episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The 40th anniversary is a milestone event for EastEnders, and we have been planning this week for a long time to ensure that it’s a week full of drama and surprises.

“In fact, as our regular audience will know, we have already seen the return of familiar faces and have many more nods to our history to come which will all build up to our momentous anniversary week.

“This time, as well as going live, we are adding an extra twist and for the very first time in the history of the show and as a gift to the viewers, we are giving the audience the power to have their say in choosing the outcome of one of our storylines.

“Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever.”

The episode will broadcast live from BBC Elstree Centre in February.

