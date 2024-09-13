Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 12), saw Chrissie Watts reunite with her one true love, Jake Moon.

Jake and Chrissie were seen both jumping into a flash car outside of The Vic before heading off together.

But, with one more return added to the rather lengthy list EastEnders has going this year, not all fans are impressed.

Jake made a brief cameo last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The return of Jake Moon

This week on EastEnders, Sharon came face to face with her father’s killer – Chrissie Watts – whilst serving a seven day prison sentence.

Chrissie had been in the prison for 19 years for killing Den… and revealed to Sharon that she still held a grudge with her because she believed that the stress of her arrest caused her to lose her baby, having been pregnant with Jake Moon’s child.

Yesterday, Chrissie was released from prison after all this time. She was then seen outside of The Vic, getting into a red sports car.

Yes, Jake Moon had waited for Chrissie after all these years, putting an end to the speculation that he died back in 2006.

Too many returns? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unimpressed with ‘gimmick’ returns

Taking to social media after Jake Moon’s return, fans of the BBC soap have now complained that the constant returns in such a short space of time are too ‘gimmicky’ and add no value to the plot.

One fan complained: “From this year alone, there have been far too many. Most have got no plot relevance other than to push other one’s when they aren’t necessary to do so.

“If you’re going to make a character return, have them do more than just drama we missed out early on.”

Another fan agreed and said: “Returns work when they’re used well and sparingly. The excitement wears off if there’s a new one every other week imo.”

A third person added: “There’s been too many. It’s becoming gimmicky and used instead of well-developed plots and characterisation.”

Other fans are loving it (Credit: BBC)

But, others are thrilled with the comebacks

With EastEnders having brought back Lauren Branning, Bianca Jackson, Chrissie Watts, Jane Beale recently, and soon David Wicks and Ruby Allen, other fans are feelings very treated. They want even more returns ahead of the soap’s 40th anniversary.

One person shared: “We should have returns as often as possible. It’s unrealistic that when people move away with family still on the Square that they never return. (Hint hint, bring back Carol.)”

Another viewer added: “I was so happy to see Jake. I watched tonight’s just for that having heard he appeared through tweets. But Ruby’s return, I am the most excited for!”

A third fan finished: “I keep getting every return except for Max Branning, devastated. But, also very pleased with Jake Moon, Bianca, and David.” Although the fan did admit that the ‘short stints are annoying,’ and would like the return appearances to last for longer.

What do you think about EastEnders’ returns this year?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!