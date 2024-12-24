EastEnders legend Paul Bradley in shock Christmas comeback as Nigel Bates returns to Albert Square

Merry Christmas, soap fans! EastEnders icon Paul Bradley made a surprise appearance as Nigel Bates in Walford this Christmas Eve, for the first time in a whopping 26 years.

Viewers were in for a treat tonight as Nigel turned up, seemingly out of nowhere, at the community centre where Yolande Trueman was volunteering.

On the subject of Nigel’s shock return, EastEnders executive producer Chris Crenshaw said he’s “excited” to reunite him and Phil.

We’re sure he’s not the only one…

Phil is in need of a helping hand – does Nigel’s return for good or ill? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders sees return of legend Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates

Longstanding viewers of the soap opera EastEnders got a festive surprise tonight.

Nigel Bates, played by the inimitable Paul Bradley, was last seen in Albert Square in 1998.

In April of that year, he and his adopted daughter Clare left to start a new life in Scotland, with his partner Julie Haye and her son Josh in tow.

It’s fantastic to welcome Paul Bradley back as Nigel Bates.

26 years later, he’s back – alone. Why? Under what circumstances? And how long for?

Questions need answers, and Nigel will have to provide them.

Some of those who haven’t been watching EastEnders for 26-plus years may still recognise Paul Bradley. He cut his teeth in such shows as The Young Ones, The Bill, Red Dwarf and Boon before landing a longstanding role in EastEnders.

Nigel and Phil are reunited, at last! (Credit: BBC)

All will be revealed

Producer Chris Clenshaw described Nigel Bates’ return as “fantastic”.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Paul Bradley back as Nigel Bates, a character much-loved by long-time EastEnders viewers.

“There’s a lot of mystery about Nigel’s situation and why he’s here alone, which will be revealed in the coming weeks,” he said, teasing that he’s back for a while…

“Phil has never needed support more than he does this Christmas, so we’re excited to reunite these two old friends.”

Paul said he’s “thrilled and honoured to be back as Nigel”.

Despite his run on EastEnders being such a long time ago, Paul says people still recognise him in the street.

“Returning has been great as I’m so familiar with many of the faces at EastEnders, and they are a very friendly bunch.

“It’s fantastic to work with Steve McFadden again – I’m a huge admirer of his work, and he sets the bar really high. I’m having a really good time.”

Exciting stuff. But Nigel surely has some explaining to do…

