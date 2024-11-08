Recently in EastEnders, Reiss Colwell locked Bianca up against her will after she found out the truth about him killing Debbie.

Poor Bianca’s now chained in a lock-up, begging to be let out – but, Reiss has now told her that her freedom won’t come for a while…

Now, fans have had enough of Reiss’ storyline. But, will it end soon?

Reiss has Bianca locked against her will (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss locked Bianca up

Viewers of EastEnders will know that Reiss was the one to kill his comatose wife – Debbie Colwell. After getting into financial difficulties, Reiss suffocated Debbie with a pillow to avoid paying her care home fees.

Poor Sonia then got arrested and is currently in prison for the crime that Reiss committed.

This week, after believing that Reiss killed Debbie, Bianca ended up getting a confession out of him.

Reiss then lured her to a lock-up and approached her with a blanket. He then chained her up…

Whilst Bianca begged to be let free last night (Thursday, November 7), Reiss wasn’t budging. He then told her that he intended on keeping her their until Sonia was let out of prison which could be months away.

But, Bianca needn’t fear though as according to Reiss it would be like a little caravan holiday away. It’s a shame Bianca hates caravans…

Fans aren’t liking this storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Reiss storyline to conclude

With Reiss turning even more sinister and locking fan favourite Bianca up, fans are begging for the storyline to end immediately.

One fan complained: “Bored of Reiss, kill him off, and then have a week of episodes dedicated exclusively to the Square apologising to her [Bianca]. This storyline is stupid as [bleep.]”

Another viewer responded: “It’s ridiculous isn’t it? I’m bored of it now.”

A third person finished: “Can they end this story already? It’s really annoying and I can’t stand Reiss.”

So, when will this storyline end? Well, Reiss plans on having Bianca locked away until Sonia comes home a free woman. But, as Bianca noted, Sonia’s court date is months away…

Due to this, it looks like we’ll be seeing dark and twisted Reiss on our screens for a while yet. Will he still be around by the time the soap’s 40th comes?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

