EastEnders: Reiss returned back on screens, but fans are desperate to know where Bianca is

Recently on EastEnders, viewers will know that Reiss Colwell kidnapped Bianca and chained her up in a lock up. She had found out his Debbie murder secret and had tried to silence her by keeping her away from the Square.

Now, fans are completely baffled as to why Bianca’s absence has just been accepted by other residents of Walford.

Why is nobody bothered? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca kidnapped by Reiss

Last month, Bianca found out the truth about Reiss’ murder of his comatose wife Debbie.

Finally managing to get a confession out of Reiss, Bianca begged him to go to the police.

Reiss then told Bianca that he had the murder evidence – a pillow – kept away in a lock up. He agreed to go and get it.

At the lock up, Reiss then tricked Bianca and actually kidnapped her. He chained her up in the lock up and told her that he intended to keep her in there until Sonia was released from prison.

Now, Reiss is back on the Square but nobody has heard from Bianca…

Last night (Wednesday, December 18), Reiss told Kim that he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate Christmas due to Sonia being locked up. But, despite a Reiss appearance, the mystery of Bianca’s safety went unaddressed.

Has everyone forgotten about her? (Credit: BBC)

Fans baffled by lack of Bianca concern

So, Reiss managed to make out that Bianca had fled Walford without saying goodbye to anyone as she was scared that she’d get into trouble for ‘attacking him.’

Martin and other Walford residents simply took his word for it. But, fans aren’t happy about it. They’re wondering why everyone was so quick to accept Reiss’ story as fact and not follow Bianca’s disappearance up further.

With Bianca being such a prominent presence on the Square and being desperate to get to the truth over Debbie’s death, questions should’ve been asked and concerns should’ve been shared as to why she’d simply go silent all of a sudden.

It’s been weeks since we last got a Bianca update so we have no idea if she’s alive or dead…

One fan asked: “So nobody cares about Bianca? I think it’s the only storyline I care about.”

Another person added: “At some point, people are going to wonder where the screeching noise has gone, and ask, “Whatever happened to that Bianca?””

A third viewer wondered: “No, but seriously, has no one missed Bianca? Stupid storyline.”

A fourth person shared: “I swear down I’m going to flip if I don’t find out where Bianca is soon.”

A final fan finished: “First sight of Reiss in weeks. WHAT ABOUT BIANCA!!!”

