EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Sonia faces trial for Debbie’s murder

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Sonia faces her worst nightmare when she attends her trial without Reiss and Bianca being there.

Elsewhere, Denise remains torn between Ravi and Jack – but, who will she choose?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Sonia faces her trial alone

Reiss refuses to join Martin in a cab ahead of Sonia’s trial and goes to prison to visit her.

Sonia tells Reiss that Bianca must be at the trial to support her, also begging him to help her prove her innocence.

At court, Sonia faces her trial alone as there’s no sign of Reiss or Bianca. Later on, Martin pays Reiss a visit as it’s announced that Sonia’s trial has been adjourned due to his actions. But, what will the consequences be for Sonia?

2. Cindy’s awake

Cindy awakens in the hospital as Anna heads home to inform her family of the latest development. Cindy then returns back to the Square but isn’t greeted with open arms. And it’s fair to say that she’s definitely not in Ian’s good books.

George feels uncomfortable as Anna opens up to Gina about her fears. But, will anybody forgive Cindy for her affair with Junior?

3. Lauren’s arrested

Cindy awakes and is told by the police that it was likely that someone close to her attacked her. After Lauren and Peter visit Lauren, the police arrive at The Vic and arrest her for attempted murder.

Peter worries as Lauren’s taken to the station for questioning. With Cindy’s statement strong, Lauren then stuns Peter by telling him exactly what happened on Christmas Day.

With Peter finding out the truth, things are tense between him and Lauren. He then does his best to find Cindy a place to stay, with it not being long before he manages to get Reiss to let Cindy have the spare room. Will Peter be able to support both Lauren and Cindy though?

4. Yolande supports Nigel

Yolande speaks to Nigel and tries to support him by suggesting that he tells Phil what’s going on with his health. Will he?

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. The market gets to Ruby

Martin puts the work in to save the market, but Ruby’s not impressed to see him working with Stacey. Mr Lister then arrives at The Vic with news from the council. But, can the market be saved?

6. Denise makes a decision – but then backtracks

Denise and Ravi continue to see each other as Denise invites Jack to Raymond’s birthday celebrations. However, chaos erupts between Jack and Ravi, and Denise and Phil. And to top it all off… Nugget catches Denise and Ravi kissing.

Ravi tries to keep Nugget’s mouth zipped as Denise worries about Jack finding out. However, things take a turn when Ravi spots Denise and Jack getting close, warning her that he doesn’t want to hide their feelings for each other anymore.

Jack invites Denise out for lunch but Denise rejects him and makes sure to clearly establish their friendship. She then tells Ravi that she doesn’t have feelings for Jack but doesn’t want to tell anybody about them because it could ruin her bond with Chelsea.

Later, Jack spots some men making Chelsea uncomfortable and gets into a fight. Nicola then tells Jack that he can clean himself up in her office.

Hearing about what went on at the bar, Denise thanks Jack and invites him out for a drink.

