Nigel Bates’ dementia revelation hits fans hard: ‘Going to be a tough watch’

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Nigel Bates reveal to a stunned Yolande that he has been diagnosed with dementia. As he sat down for a heart-to-heart with Yolande, Nigel dropped the bombshell news.

This came as Nigel attempted to flee Walford after Phil offered to pass over ownership of the gym into his hands. Nigel wanted nothing to do with it, and alerted the rest of the Mitchell clan – inspiring the intervention which followed.

An angry Phil made his excuses, but it was Nigel who had some answering to do… and those answers left Yolande shocked.

Nigel confided in Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Nigel reveals dementia diagnosis

With Phil distracted by his interfering family, Nigel snuck out of the house. On his way off, he tripped over some bins and sought refuge in the launderette. He was found here by Yolande, who offered kind words and a cup of tea.

And, as she attempted to get to the bottom of Nigel’s clear distress, she learned the reason for his strange behaviour.

After calling her the wrong name, an alarm went off, and he dropped his phone. Picking it up, Yolande saw that it was a reminder to eat dinner.

“You’re not well are you, Nigel?” Yolande asked, as she realised that something was seriously wrong. Breaking down in tears, Nigel revealed the truth. He said: “I’ve got dementia.”

Nigel has dementia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans heartbroken by Nigel dementia diagnosis

As the bombshell landed, heartbroken fans shared their reaction on social media afterwards.

“Poor Nigel. This story line will hit a lot of people hard. We lost two close family members to Dementia and we lived with it as a huge part of our lives for over 20 years. Horrible, awful illness,” wrote one viewer.

“Yolande & Nigel’s relationship is beautiful. This storyline is going to be a tough watch,” said another.

“This had me in tears, our poor sweet Nigel,” sobbed a third.

“I knew Nigel had Dementia, going to be a hard and sad few months,” another said.

A sad revelation from one of the soap’s most beloved characters. But what’s next for Nigel?

Nigel has a sad road ahead (Credit; BBC)

Nigel’s dementia: what comes next

Speaking about the storyline, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw revealed: “Nigel’s story will explore the challenges faced by people diagnosed with young on-set dementia and their loved ones. Which is why working with Dementia UK has been so vital.

“As Nigel’s story unfolds, viewers will learn more about the decisions he’s made and how he’s coping with such a difficult diagnosis.”

With the soap’s 40th anniversary imminent, it was recently revealed that Grant Mitchell will also be returning for the occasion. Will Nigel’s old friend be on hand to help him come to terms with the diagnosis?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!