EastEnders: As Nigel Bates reveals dementia diagnosis, here’s what’s next

EastEnders has revealed a heartbreaking twist as Nigel Bates has dementia.

The soap favourite made his comeback to Walford on Christmas Eve 2024 – for the first time in a whopping 26 years. However, it was clear that Nigel was hiding a big secret.

And in Wednesday’s episode (January 8) it was revealed that Nigel is living with young on-set dementia.

Nigel made his comeback recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nigel returns to Walford

Since Nigel’s return, plenty of fans have been left suspicious of what he is hiding.

Despite revealing to old pal Phil Mitchell he is estranged from his wife Julie, and is also homeless, it turned out Nigel was lying. Wife Julie has actually been messaging Nigel – calling him to come back home.

What’s more, Nigel also accidentally called Phil his brother ‘Grant’. This sparked fan theories that Nigel might be suffering from dementia, losing his memory.

And in tonight’s episode (January 8) things took a heartbreaking turn.

Nigel confided in Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Nigel reveals dementia diagnosis

After a dramatic day in Walford, Nigel fled Phil’s home and tripped on his luggage and rubbish bags, before heading into the launderette.

Yolande Trueman saw him, and after calling her the wrong name, he dropped his phone after an alarm went off. Yolande picked it up and saw it was a reminder to eat dinner.

Nigel then told Yolande that he sometimes forgets to eat when he is busy.

Realising something was wrong, Yolande quizzed him: “You’re not well are you, Nigel?” Breaking down in tears, Nigel revealed the truth. He said: “I’ve got dementia.”

EastEnders Nigel revealed his dementia diagnosis (Credit; BBC)

Nigel ‘coping with difficult diagnosis’

The diagnosis of young on-set dementia is given to those experiencing dementia symptoms at age 65 and under.

Speaking of the storyline, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Nigel’s story will explore the challenges faced by people diagnosed with young on-set dementia and their loved ones. Which is why working with Dementia UK has been so vital.

“As Nigel’s story unfolds, viewers will learn more about the decisions he’s made and how he’s coping with such a difficult diagnosis.”

What happens next on EastEnders?

So what happens next? Well, we already know that Nigel’s pal Grant Mitchell is returning to the soap ahead of the 40th anniversary, so could the legend back to help his friend Nigel?

Or in a tragic twist will Nigel pass away? And is that the return for Grant’s Walford comeback? Only time will tell.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders: Sharon Watts shows off ‘stunning’ new look as fans left swooning

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!