EastEnders: Sharon Watts shows off ‘stunning’ new look as fans left swooning 

EastEnders viewers couldn’t help but dish out the compliments to Sharon Watts over her brand new look.

The beloved character – played by Letitia Dean – is a soap legend, making her debut in 1985. Sharon has been involved in some of the most dramatic and talked about episodes of EastEnders too – and at the heart of some of its biggest storylines.

And over the years, Sharon has pulled off plenty of looks too – famous for her long blonde locks. But it is her latest look that has sent the internet into a meltdown…

Sharon’s pulled off plenty of looks over the years (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Sharon shows off new look

During Tuesday’s EastEnders episode (January 7), Sharon headed over to the Boxing Den to talk business with Phil Mitchell.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice her brand new sleek hairstyle.

Rushing over to X, one person wrote: “SHARON (omg and a new hairstyle for 2025 too !!)” A second fan gushed: “Much better,” as a third chimed in and penned: “Suits her.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Sharon is serving up a brand new wig. And it’s spectacular!” A fifth proclaimed: “Sharon’s stunning new wig!?”

The soap legend rocked a new hairstyle (Credit: BBC)

Sharon on EastEnders

Over in Walford recently, Sharon has struck up a romance with soap newbie Teddy Mitchell – who rocked up to the square last year with the rest of his estranged family.

Sharon’s ex Phil Mitchell meanwhile, is currently feeling really isolated and cut off from his family and friends, feeling really low.

Fans went wild online (Credit: BBC)

Grant returning to EastEnders

But with the news that Grant Mitchell actor Ross Kemp is returning to the soap, this will no doubt cause some drama for his ex on EastEnders Sharon.

Ross is heading back to EastEnders for its 40th anniversary. Cemented in EastEnders history as one of the legends, Grant will return almost 35 years to the day since his debut on the soap.

EastEnders are staying tight-lipped over what brings him back to the Square. It’s sure to be dramatic whatever it is.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

