EastEnders: Grant Mitchell to save Phil and 3 other theories for his return

EastEnders recently confirmed that Grant Mitchell will be returning to the soap for its 40th anniversary celebrations.

With the soap celebrating such a huge milestone, exciting times are ahead, with Grant being one of many expected returns on the cards.

But, with Grant about to set foot back in the Square, here are four top theories on what the circumstances of his return will be.

Phil’s feeling increasingly isolated (Credit: BBC)

1. Back to save Phil

Grant’s brother Phil is currently feeling really isolated and cut off from his family and friends, feeling really low.

As Phil struggles with his mental health, one theory reckons that Grant’s reason for returning might be to save his brother for the darkest depths and to pull him out of a bad place. But, could Grant play the hero in his brother’s hour of need?

One fan predicted: “We’ll see Phil Mitchell going down the loneliness and depression storyline. I think at the 40th anniversary of EastEnders we will see Phil have enough of it all and attempt the unthinkable. Just before he tries or does do it, Grant Mitchell will walk in and save him.”

Nigel’s back – but, is he in trouble? (Credit: BBC)

2. Support Nigel through dementia

Nigel Bates recently reappeared back in Walford at Christmas time and called Phil ‘Grant.’ And, now it’s been suggested that Nigel might be suffering from dementia, losing his memory.

If so, Grant might return to support him through this difficult journey.

One fan feared: “With Nigel calling Phil ‘Grant,’ my first thought is surely EastEnders haven’t bought a beloved character like Nigel back just to give him dementia and have them do a Dot and Ethel & have Phil help him die for the 40th anniversary!?! Would kinda explain Grant’s return.”

Back for Sharon? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Grant return 3. Sharon romance

The Mitchell brothers have always been drawn to Sharon, and fans reckon that something could spark back up when it comes to the chemistry between Sharon and Grant. But, could a romance be on the horizon? And, what would Phil make of this? Not to mention Teddy…

One fan said: “Great news. EastEnders is on an absolute roll at the minute. Grant Mitchell is an epic character. Can’t wait to see sparks fly off the screen when Grant and Sharon come face to face. Always thought they had amazing chemistry.”

Someone needs to save Bianca (Credit: BBC)

4. Tracks down Bianca

Poor Bianca is currently in a lock-up, hidden away thanks to killer Reiss (although we’ve yet to be given an update on her fate.)

Surely someone will soon work out where she is, right? And, one fan thinks that this person could be Grant, writing on X: “Epic!! Grant needs to rescue Bianca.”

But, will Grant be the one to take on Reiss and bring Bianca back home?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

