EastEnders: When is Sonia coming back to Walford? Here’s all we know

In EastEnders, Sonia Fowler is currently spending time in prison for a crime she didn’t commit – but when will she be freed?

Well, Reiss Colwell is currently trying to hide the fact that he was Debbie’s true killer…

But, with Bianca looking at the care home CCTV footage, is it time for Sonia to come home?

Sonia was wrongly locked up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Save our Sonia

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Sonia Fowler was arrested and locked up for the murder of Debbie Colwell – Reiss’ comatose wife.

Reiss had been experiencing financial difficulties and couldn’t afford to pay Debbie’s care home fees. So, he decided to suffocate his poor wife with a pillow.

An investigation then took place in which Sonia was wrongly arrested for imprisoned for Debbie’s murder.

Bianca then returned to the Square and was adamant that Reiss was Debbie’s true killer. Nobody believed her though.

However, last night (Tuesday, November 5), a new development took place. With Reiss destroying the memory stick with the care home CCTV footage on, he made out to Teddy that he was trying to protect Sonia.

He had ‘saw her’ dispose of some gloves after visiting Debbie, apparently evident on the footage.

Little did he know was that Bianca had got her hands on another copy of the CCTV footage. As he headed back home to stop her from viewing it, she simply said ‘Gotcha.’ She’d clearly seen something of importance…

Sonia was arrested in August (Credit: BBC)

Here’s all we know about Sonia’s return to Walford

Sonia was arrested back in August, along with Reiss. However, Reiss was able to get out of trouble but Sonia wasn’t as lucky.

This sparked a ‘Save our Sonia’ campaign, set up by local Square residents. Now, with Bianca being so close to rumbling Reiss, is it time for Sonia to be freed?

Away from the BBC soap, actress Natalie Cassidy is taking a ‘short break’ away from Walford so that she can film a project for Channel 4 titled ‘What’s the Big Deal?’ This consumer affairs show is a four part series, hosted by Natalie herself.

Natalie is also working on a podcast for BBC, titled ‘Life with Nat.’

Given that she’s already had a fair few months away from the Square, and with her break described as being a ‘short’ one by the soap, we can expect to see Sonia back on our screens soon! But, can Bianca help free her and expose the truth?

