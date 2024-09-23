EastEnders spoilers tonight: Bianca returns to the Square causing uproar at Debbie’s wake

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 23), Bianca turns up in The Vic and demands answers over Sonia’s arrest during Debbie’s wake.

Elsewhere, Nish sets up a trap for Vinny just as he plans to leave Walford.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca wants answers

Debbie’s funeral day arrives as Martin turns up at the house to support Reiss before setting off.

However, Brenda and Hugh then arrive and put a stop to their plans as they ban Reiss from attending the funeral.

Reiss fails to defend himself, with Martin suggesting that Reiss holds a wake at The Vic instead to pay his respects.

Agreeing to Martin’s plans, Reiss then goes to The Vic and starts his eulogy. However, Bianca then bursts in, interrupting Reiss’ speech.

She wants answers as to why Sonia’s been arrested. But, can Reiss explain this one?

EastEnders spoilers: Nish traps Vinny

Nish continues to attempt to set Vinny up for the money laundering at the chicken shop, staging a handover of cash with Harti in the Square.

Suki warns Vinny that Nish isn’t to be trusted, but he ignores her warning and heads to the drop-off point.

Later on, Suki then finds out from Harti that Nish is planning on getting Vinny arrested.

Suki manages to warn Vinny again, booking him a cab out of Walford as the pair plan Vinny’s escape.

However, they both have no idea that Nish has set up a trap for his son… Is Vinny in danger?

Teddy threatens Jack

Sharon and Teddy manage to persuade Phil to give Harry a trial shift at The Arches.

Harry isn’t that pleased with the idea but is soon frustrated when Jack makes a comment about his work ethic.

Protecting his son, Teddy then threatens Jack over his comments made towards his son.

