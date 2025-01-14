Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lauren receives her verdict

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Lauren receives her verdict in court as baby Frankie fights an infection. What will it be?

Elsewhere, David the Dog falls victim to a suspected hit and run. Will he survive?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 1. Lauren receives her verdict

In court, Lauren’s nervous as Roy defends her character. But Brie is desperate to bring Lauren down in the public gallery and makes out that Lauren attacked her in prison.

Lauren protests her innocence before being told by her barrister that Frankie isn’t well in the hospital. Upset that she’s not by her son’s side, Lauren chimes in during Max’s cross examination and blurts out that she’s glad Joel is dead.

After her session in court, Lauren heads to the hospital with Max to be with sick Frankie. She finds out that Frankie is fighting an infection. After making it clear that Frankie is her priority over the trial, Lauren worries when Dee-Dee tells her that the jury can’t reach an agreement.

Lauren the returns to the court and prepares to find out her fate. But, what will the verdict be?

2. DNA results are in – but Daisy doesn’t want to know

Daniel needs and answers and asks Daisy to do a DNA test on her unborn baby. He wants to go to the appointment with her. Meanwhile, Bethany prepares to take the magazine job in London.

In the pub, Bethany celebrates her new role but soon has words with Daisy as she shows her the positive pregnancy test she found in her handbag after buying it from Jenny.

Bethany thinks that Kit is the dad and gives Daisy good wishes. But at the Rovers’ pub quiz, Daisy feels uncomfortable over both Kit and Daniel being in the same room. Later on, Kit takes Daisy to hospital after finding her in pain. She then asks him to stay for the scan.

It seems that something big goes down as Sarah later rages at Daisy for ruining Bethany’s relationship with Daniel. With Bethany still going to London, Daisy receives the DNA results but keeps them a secret from Jenny as she is sure that the truth won’t change anything. But, who’s the daddy?

3. Seething Leanne fails to make peace with Toyah

Leanne develops a new friendship with Tracy and soon sets sights on forming a new connection with Ronnie too. Witnessing Debbie and Ronnie have an argument, Leanne sits down with Ronnie in the Bistro and orders a bottle of wine.

Leanne starts to flirt with Ronnie and is rather full on, but she’s mortified when Sam walks into the Bistro and witnesses the whole thing.

On the day that she’s due in court, Leanne’s day doesn’t get off to a good start when she’s soaked by Debbie driving through a puddle. Toyah and Nick see Leanne in a bad way as Toyah offers to help her sister out by driving her to court.

Receiving a community order, Leanne then leaves the court ready to cut all ties with Toyah. Tracy adds fuel to the fire by reminding Leanne of all the things Toyah’s done. Will Leanne get revenge?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 4. Ken receives a warning

Adam and Alya find Cassie at the Barlows’ and wonder why she’s there when Ken isn’t. She tells them that she was just cleaning his bedroom. But, then she takes Ken’s credit card before replacing it.

Daniel later informs Ken that Bertie saw Cassie put something in his drink. Ken then decides to confront Cassie, but what will she say?

5. David the Dog is injured

David sees former prisoner Andy at the police station and is taken aback when he’s asked to swap numbers. The Platts worry when Lily gives Shona a piece of paper someone at the precinct gave her, for David. It’s from Harvey and he wants his £10k. David is horrified to realise that Harvey’s mates knew who Lily was…

Another horrifying twist is in store for the family as Michael reveals to David and Shona that David the Dog has been injured in a suspected hit and run. Fearing that Harvey was responsible, David arms himself with a baseball bat and hammer. But, is he in danger?

6. Toyah looks out for Abi

Toyah overhears a conversation about Abi’s hallucinations and suggests that Abi books an appointment with a grief counsellor. Abi doesn’t appreciate Toyah getting involved in her business and then suggests that she tried to steal Alfie.

It isn’t long before Abi tears strips into Toyah in public…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

