Coronation Street: As Frankie falls ill, here’s whether Lauren will give up her baby

Lauren found out that Frankie might need a bone marrow transplant this evening on Coronation Street (Monday, December 16).

Gus and Anthea entered the hospital and told Lauren that they were going for custody of their grandson.

But, as Lauren struggles with Frankie’s illness, is she about to consider handing over her baby to Joel’s parents?

Will Lauren give her baby up? (Credit: ITV)

Will Lauren give up her baby on Coronation Street?

Lauren’s currently on remand and is awaiting her trial in court for killing Joel Deering.

She’s been busy staying at the hospital, worried sick about her ill baby son, Frankie.

Tonight, Gus and Anthea turned up at the hospital and made out that they were on Lauren’s side. They suggested that they had Frankie come and live with them as that would be what’s best for him, what with Lauren facing prison.

With Lauren adamant that Frankie only needed her and her only, Joel’s parents then told her that they’d already filed for custody of their grandson.

At the end of the episode though, Lauren confessed to Max that she was starting to wonder whether Frankie would be better off living with Gus and Anthea after all.

Frankie is being tested for anaemia (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Frankie Bolton?

Frankie was taken to hospital recently when Gus and Anthea found bruises on his body, accusing Lauren of hurting him.

However, the hospital then confirmed that Frankie was actually ill. Tests were run today although Lauren won’t get the results until later on in the week.

If the results confirm anaemia, then Frankie will need a bone marrow transplant from a donor. Lauren has been ruled out though due to having hepatitis when she was a child. But, who will help Frankie and be his donor? And, will he get better?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

