As Kevin pushes for full custody of Alfie in Coronation Street, a look back at the children Abi was previously forced to give up

In a dramatic turn during tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, November 19), Kevin Webster revealed his intention to fight Abi for custody of Alfie.

After seeing Abi prioritise time with Carl while neglecting her unwell son, Kevin stepped in, determined to take control of the situation.

He declared that Alfie’s wellbeing must come first and vowed to pursue custody to ensure the child is properly cared for.

Kevin wants to take Alfie from Abi (Credit: ITV)

Kevin fights for Alfie in Coronation Street

After dropping Alfie off at school, Abi Webster pressed Carl about whether he was truly committed to their relationship. Carl reassured her that he was, backing up his words with a romantic gesture meant to prove his devotion.

As the pair settled into their time together, Abi’s phone began to ring. Without telling her, Carl silenced the call so they wouldn’t be interrupted, leaving Abi completely unaware that she’d missed something important.

Later, while Abi and Carl were lying together in bed, Kevin arrived at the flat with a sick Alfie in tow. He revealed that the school had been trying to reach Abi to let her know Alfie was still unwell but she hadn’t answered any of their calls.

Kevin Webster then accused Abi of deliberately ignoring the school to spend time in bed with Carl instead.

He then said that she wasn’t fit to be a mother, revealing his plans to go for full custody of Alfie.

Abi had to give up her other children (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s parenting history in Coronation Street

Alfie wouldn’t be the first child Abi’s been forced to give up. As well as Alfie, Abi has three other children. Seb Franklin, her eldest, sadly passed away after being attacked by Corey Brent in 2021.

Her other children, twins Charlie and Lexi, were put into foster care in 2017 due to Abi’s addiction struggles.

The twins were then adopted, with their family moving to Australia. However, they occasionally visit Abi in Weatherfield now and then.

And, on the topic of Alfie himself, this isn’t the first time that Abi’s had to fight for custody of him.

When Alfie’s biological father Imran was alive, the court ruled that Imran could get custody. This was when Imran tried to plant drugs on Abi to give him a better chance of winning the case.

However, when Abi tried to flee the country with Alfie, the court backtrack. It decided that he could be put in a mother and baby foster centre. This was until Abi proved that she was fit to care for him.

