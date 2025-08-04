Coronation Street fans ‘fed up’ with Abi and Carl storyline: ‘Are we meant to care’

Coronation Street fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Abi and Carl affair storyline.

Kevin Webster’s brother Carl arrived in Coronation Street earlier this year and it didn’t take long for him to grow close to Kevin’s wife Abi.

However, viewers are fed up with the story and are struggling to care about it.

Abi met up with Carl in a hotel (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Coronation Street?

Abi and Carl have been sneaking around behind Kevin’s back for a while – though he is no better, having lied about still needing treatment for cancer.

During Monday’s episode, Abi covered for Kevin and announced to everyone that Kevin has now been given the all-clear. While Kevin enjoyed the congratulations, Abi took the opportunity to disappear for some afternoon delight with Carl.

But while at the hotel with Carl, she saw a message on his phone from Fiona. Carl soon confessed all about his MOT scam.

Meanwhile, Kevin confided in Debbie that he thinks he is losing Abi. A plan was put in place and when Abi returned home, Kevin shared the news that Debbie has booked them a holiday to Mallorca.

However, Abi was soon furious to learn that Kevin knew about Carl’s scam at the garage and had used it to blackmail him into staying quiet about being given the all-clear from cancer.

As Abi sat on a bench to contemplate her options, Debbie spoke to her and told her that no-one would love her as much as Kevin. But with the constant lies, will she be pushed closer to Carl?

Coronation Street fans are bored of Abi and Carl (Credit: ITV)

Fans are not interested in affair storyline

Taking to X, fans hared their frustration with the Abi and Carl affair storyline.

One viewer wrote: “Are we meant to feel empathy or even remote interest in Carl Webster? And does ANYONE? Abi deserves WAY better.”

Another fan said: “This Kevin/Abi/Carl triangle is so bad. Mostly because I hate everyone involved in it now. Like Kevin’s terrible for lying about cancer, abi’s terrible for cheating, and Carl is just terrible.”

A third fan added: “Well done Carl and Abi for providing the most uninteresting affair storyline I’ve ever seen.”

While a fourth fan felt Debbie had given Abi bad advice. They wrote: “Staying in a relationship because it’s comfortable is quite honestly the worst advice anyone could ever give! Debbie hen, i love u but ur so wrong here and im fairly certain if abi wasnt with your brother u would be telling her to follow her heart.”

Read more: 16 top characters who must not leave Coronation Street amid budget cut speculation

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!