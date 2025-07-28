Coronation Street fans turn their backs on Kevin as Carl and Abi start affair: ‘You deserve that’

Coronation Street fans have turned their backs on Kevin Webster after his cancer lie and reckon he deserves to be cheated on by Abi.

Abi and Carl started up their affair properly recently, with Abi not taking Kevin’s cancer lie well.

Packing her bags, Abi needs her space. But, does Kevin deserve this?

Abi started up an affair with Carl (Credit: ITV)

Carl and Abi’s affair in Coronation Street

Tyrone informed Abi Webster recently that Kevin Webster had been lying to her about still having cancer.

Abi then confronted Kev about the situation, but Kevin just told her that he lied to her so that she wouldn’t leave him for Carl.

Abi was livid and headed off to see Carl, telling him that she was leaving Kevin for good and nothing was stopping them from being together.

However, when Jack saw her packing her bags, Abi couldn’t bring herself to leave properly. Instead, she told him that she just needed some space but would be back.

In an awkward moment though, Abi couldn’t keep her hands off Carl Webster and slept with him in the garage. This made for a very close encounter with Kevin…

Does Kevin deserve this? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans turn against Kevin Webster amid Abi affair scenes

With Kevin lying to Abi over still having cancer, fans think that Abi deserves better and fail to have sympathy for him over her cheating with Carl.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their feelings over the scenes.

One viewer on X wrote: “Sorry Kevin but you deserve that for lying! Not surprised about Abi and Carl cos the tension was building.”

Another Coronation Street fan commented: “Abi deserves better than Kevin and Carl. I said what I said! What Kevin has done to Abi is worse then what he did to Sally first time around when she had cancer. As for Carl – he doesn’t care about Abi, not deep down.”

Another asked: “Is it too much to ask for Abi to be kept as far away from both Kevin and Carl as possible…”

A fourth person added: “Abi cheating on Kevin is karma for when he cheated on Sally when she had cancer.”

