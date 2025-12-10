ITVX Coronation Street episode gives chilling Will and Megan grooming twist update as a major character races to expose them

In today’s early-bird Coronation Street drop on ITVX (Wednesday, December 10), alarm bells started ringing for one Weatherfield resident. Lauren Bolton couldn’t help noticing Will Driscoll and Megan Walsh looking extra cosy over at the precinct. A little too cosy, if you ask her.

Her suspicions firmly ignited, Lauren kept a close eye on Megan later, catching her turning on the charm with Daniel in the middle of the Street.

But here’s the real question… Has Lauren actually cracked the truth, or is she only seeing the tip of a much messier iceberg?

Will apologised to Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s suspicious of Megan Walsh and Will Driscoll in Coronation Street

On the cobbles today, the truth about Will’s ill-judged kiss finally reached Eva, and she wasted no time ordering him to apologise to Lauren on the spot. Will did as he was told, and Lauren brushed it off, insisting it was ancient history and nothing more than a teenage wobble.

But later, things took a turn. Lauren spotted Will and Megan getting very cosy over at the precinct, and her radar lit up. Pulling Will aside, she grilled him on why he was hanging around with his ‘fitness coach’ when he wasn’t even supposed to be training. Something smelled off… and Lauren wasn’t letting it slide.

Will made up that he was just discussing training techniques but this wasn’t enough to throw Lauren off the scent. With Will quickly messaging Megan to tell her about Lauren poking her nose into their business, he stared Megan down in the pub when watching her flirt with Daniel.

Megan then told Daniel that she reckoned Will had a crush on her. Mr Osborne knew all too well about what mess that could land an adult in and told Megan to keep Will at arm’s length to avoid any allegations.

Lauren was suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Lauren keeps a close eye on Megan in Coronation Street

Once a drunk Megan and Daniel left the pub and started quizzing each other on reindeer knowledge (Daniel embarrassingly forgot the name of Rudolph), the pair reached Daniel’s door and continued to flirt.

Lauren sat in the window of the kebab shop, keeping a close eye on Megan but Megan had clocked her and put on a show. When Daniel invited her into his flat, Megan agreed and kissed him before going inside. As she entered his home, she made sure to turn her head back around to give Lauren one last smug look.

Knowing what it’s like to be groomed, Lauren wasn’t easily fooled though. Her face said it all. She was going to get to the truth no matter what. But, should Megan be worried? We think so!

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!