6 must-see Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Dec 10: Becky confronts Carla as Megan struggles with Lauren

In Wednesday’s Coronation Street (December 10) spoilers, Becky Swain seizes the moment to trap Carla Connor alone in the factory, turning up the tension.

Meanwhile, Megan struggles with her feelings as she watches Will talk to Lauren Bolton, jealousy bubbling under the surface.

Here’s your full lowdown on all the drama set to hit Weatherfield this Wednesday.

Becky catches Carla alone (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit and Carla need evidence

Kit drops by the hospital to check on Costello and perks up when his wife casually mentions a Lakes getaway he’d planned back in September, a trip Costello never once mentioned.

Something doesn’t sit right, and Kit spills his suspicions to Lisa and Becky, instantly spotting Becky’s nervous twitch. Later, he confides in Carla, suggesting he thinks Costello and Becky could be working together behind everyone’s backs.

Carla, pouring herself a generous drink, groans that without concrete proof, all they can do is stew in worry and frustration… and hope they’re not reading the situation completely wrong.

2. Becky wants words with Carla

Kit warns Becky that Carla’s drowning her worries in scotch at the factory and suggests Lisa check in on her. Becky nods, promising to relay the message.

Moments later, Carla tops up her drink, only for Becky to slip into the office and quietly close the door behind her… What does she have planned?

Will apologises for his actions (Credit: ITV)

3. Megan wants Will to herself in Wednesday Coronation Street spoilers

Eva makes Will own up to Lauren for the attempted kiss, and Lauren brushes it off, insisting it’s all water under the bridge.

Later, Will meets Megan at the precinct to apologise for the slip-up, but unbeknownst to him, Lauren is watching from a distance, her eyes following every move, a flicker of unease crossing her face as the situation plays out.

Debbie’s wedding day is fast approaching (Credit: ITV)

4. Debbie moves her wedding forward

A distressed Debbie admits to Carl and Abi that she’s accidentally booked the wedding venue for 2027 instead of 2026. Worried she might be too unwell by then, she’s grateful when Carl and Abi vow to help her sort it out.

Her spirits lift even more when they reveal they’ve managed to snag Monkton Hall after a last-minute cancellation – just three weeks away – leaving Debbie over the moon with relief and excitement.

5. Joanie plans a party in Wednesday Coronation Street spoilers

When Joanie eagerly reveals she’s hosting a Christmas party for her friends, Sally and Tim go all out, decking the table with a festive feast to ensure the celebration is one to remember.

6. Christina and George worry about Todd

A smitten George and Christina chat about Todd, with Christina pointing out that it’s clear George still misses him and should consider making amends.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

