Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Dec 5: Todd’s loved ones worry, and Carla and Kit team up

In Friday’s Coronation Street spoilers (December 5), Theo is out working overtime on the tall tales, feeding Todd’s nearest and dearest a very creative explanation for that nasty cut on his face. Let’s just say the truth is nowhere on the menu.

Meanwhile, Carla and Kit team up to dig into Becky’s dodgy dealings with Costello.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Friday…

Billy is concerned for Todd (Credit: ITV)

1. Theo continues to cover the truth

Theo proudly wheels out the shiny exercise bike he’s bought for Todd, but the moment doesn’t go unnoticed. Billy and Summer happen to stroll past and immediately spot the nasty cut on Todd’s face. Quick as a flash, Theo jumps in with a cover story. Todd supposedly picked it up during a wild night out in London.

Billy, though, isn’t buying it. His suspicious look says it all. Will he work out the truth? 2. Todd snaps at Theo Todd is pedalling away on the new bike when Danielle breezes in, casually announcing she’s whisking the kids off to Tenerife for Christmas. Todd’s jaw drops, bracing himself for Theo’s fury. But when Theo walks in, he shocks Todd by backing Danielle’s plan. The calm doesn’t last long. Theo flicks open his fitness app and tears into Todd for managing just one sprint. Then, twisting the knife, he tries to pin Danielle’s holiday decision on Todd. That’s the breaking point. Todd snaps, declaring he’s had enough and makes for the door. But Theo’s next move leaves him floored as he suddenly starts slapping himself across the face. Todd freezes, stunned, as the bizarre scene unfolds…

Dee-Dee dumps Ollie (Credit: ITV)

3. Dee-Dee dumps Ollie in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie drops the bombshell that Dee‑Dee Bailey has given him the boot, leaving him looking gutted. Maggie, ever the fixer, jumps in and offers to have a quiet word on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Dee‑Dee is busy sharing some big news with Alya. What is it?

Kit and Carla team up (Credit: ITV)

4. Kit and Carla dig for dirt in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit corners Carla and drops a bombshell. He’s certain Becky’s tied up in the attack on Costello. The snag? Without Costello’s phone, proving it is near impossible.

Meanwhile at the hospital, Becky turns on the charm with Costello’s daughter. In casual chat she fishes out that the girl’s birthday falls on September 22nd. When holiday snaps pop up on Costello’s iPad, Becky clocks the screen password and files it away in her mind.

But just as Becky thinks she’s one step ahead, Kit tells Lisa they’ve tracked down Costello’s phone. Has Becky’s scheming already run out of time?

Megan and Daniel kiss (Credit: ITV)

5. Megan and Daniel take the next step

Inside the Rovers, Megan ends her call and practically lights up the bar, announcing she’s bagged the job. Daniel’s straight in there, swooping for a congratulatory kiss that quickly turns into a full-on snogathon.

Over by the pumps, Will Driscoll clocks the whole thing, his face dropping faster than the price of a hotpot on clearance. That pang of jealousy? Impossible to miss. And just like that, the love-triangle tension cranks up another notch…

