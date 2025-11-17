Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Nov 19: Todd’s abuse continues, and Will’s jealous of Daniel

In Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, November 19, Theo links up with Pete, clearly aiming to wind Todd up and spark a bit of jealousy.

Meanwhile, Carl’s got romance on the brain as he sets up a surprise evening for Abi. Here’s the full lowdown on what’s coming up in Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street.

Theo brings Pete back to the flat (Credit: ITV)

1. Theo isn’t a fan on the junk food

Theo rustles up breakfast for Todd, then pins Todd’s dodgy choices on his love of junk food. Todd’s left deflated.

2. Theo reconnects with Pete

Todd is left furious when he discovers Theo has gone behind his back and resumed business with Pete. Despite Todd’s objections, Theo insists someone has to keep the money coming in.

The tension eases when Theo and Todd reconcile, but things take a turn when Pete reveals there’s competition for his contract. Determined to secure the deal, Theo invites Pete to dinner.

Todd puts effort into preparing the meal, only to be stunned when Theo arrives with Pete in tow. Outraged that Pete is now intruding on their personal life, Todd makes his feelings clear. But Theo stands firm, insisting they must do whatever it takes to win Pete’s business.

Wiill Todd go along with Theo’s plan?

Shona’s not impressed with David’s actions (Credit: ITV)

3. David fills the family in

Over in the bistro, jaws hit the floor when David suddenly blurts out that the baby’s seriously ill and might not make it. Nick, Toyah and Bethany pile on with questions, but Shona has enough and storms out in a fury, leaving the table in stunned silence.

Carl cancels the call (Credit: ITV)

4. Carl surprises Abi in Coronation Street spoilers

Abi corners Carl Webster and asks straight out if he’s really happy with their new set-up. Carl doesn’t flinch when he tells her he’s all in.

After dropping Alfie at nursery, Abi heads home to find Carl’s gone into full romance mode, filling the flat with candles. But just as she nips off to the loo, Carl spots a call coming through on her mobile and cancels it without a second thought. He’s determined nothing, and no one, is going to interrupt their moment.

Daniel’s interested in Megan (Credit: ITV)

5. Roy’s keeping secrets

Nina isn’t messing about as she corners Roy over his sudden obsession with the post. She demands to know exactly what he’s hiding. What’s the big secret, Roy?

6. Daniel asks for Megan’s number

Daniel bumps into Megan and quickly learns from Will that she’s keen to move closer.

Ever the helpful sort, Daniel offers to ask around about vacancies at Weathy High.

Megan thanks him and hands over her number. But, Will Driscoll’s face says it all. Jealousy alert!

