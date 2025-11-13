Coronation Street viewers split on bold storytelling twist as Platts face fresh tragedy

Coronation Street fans were split after Wednesday night’s (November 12) emotional special centred on David and Shona Platt. The one-off episode followed the couple as they prepared for a tense hospital appointment, with the soap opting for a bold, dual-perspective format to tell their story. While some viewers praised the fresh approach and raw emotion, others weren’t sold, sparking debate across social media.

David and Shona got more bad news (Credit: ITV)

The Platt’s special Coronation Street episode

David and Shona Platt were left heartbroken in Coronation Street’s powerful special episode last night (Wednesday, November 12).

The couple faced every parent’s worst nightmare during a tense hospital appointment, as doctors delivered devastating news – a mass had been found on their unborn baby’s neck. The diagnosis brought with it a terrifying list of possible complications, from cancer to premature birth, leaving the pair shattered and uncertain about their future.

In a bold twist, Corrie broke from tradition with a unique dual-perspective episode, showing the same day unfold through both David and Shona’s eyes. Viewers watched as Shona’s fear clashed with David’s desperate attempts to stay strong, revealing how differently the couple are coping with the trauma.

From Shona’s side, David looked cold and distant. She felt alone, convinced he didn’t care. But then came David’s version, and it was a gut-punch. He was crumbling inside, trying to stay strong for her, while silently falling apart.

The consultant didn’t sugarcoat it. The mass could block the baby’s airway or oesophagus. Surgery would be needed if the couple wished to continue with the pregnancy.

By the end of the episode, the cracks in David and Shona’s relationship were painfully clear. Shona’s spiralling and David’s barely holding it together. But, will they agree on going ahead with the surgery despite the risks?

Shona made a choice (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers split over format change

With the soap sharing both David and Shona’s inner monologues last night in a first person approach, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. And, it seems they’re quite divided over the matter.

Some didn’t like the change away from normality, with one viewer writing: “Another change of format. Yawn!”

Another fan agreed: “I get what Corrie was trying to achieve through tonight’s episode but it missed the mark completely. The voiceovers distracted from what could have been a very poignant episode.”

A third complained: “This type of episode to tell David and Shona’a story doesn’t work on Corrie. It just doesn’t!!”

However, other fans loved the switch up. One person commented: “I really enjoyed that Corrie episode with Shona and David’s different perspectives about the baby.”

Another added: “What a powerful episode of Corrie tonight, & superb acting from Julia Goulding & Jack P Shepherd. Highlighted such an important issue beautifully. Well done to all involved.”

Another also agreed: “I like this episode from Shona and David’s perspective and thoughts.”

