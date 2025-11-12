Julia Goulding teases rocky road ahead for Platts as Shona chooses risky operation in Coronation Street twist

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 12), Shona and David Platt were hit with heartbreaking news about their unborn baby.

At the hospital, they learned that continuing the pregnancy would mean Shona undergoing a complicated and risky surgery. Shona was ready to go ahead, but David had serious doubts.

Actress Julia Goulding has since hinted that this emotional divide will spark major tension in their relationship.

There was more bad news for the Platts (Credit: ITV)

Shona and David’s difficult choice in Coronation Street

Tonight’s special episode of Corrie was definitely a tear-jerker, showing the morning from both of David and Shona Platt’s different perspectives.

Shona was really anxious about their hospital appointment and didn’t appreciate David trying to distract her from reality. David was trying to act strong but was crumbling inside at the thought of what they could be told at the hospital.

At the hospital, David and Shona were given difficult news. A mass had been found on their baby, and doctors warned it might be cancerous. Continuing the pregnancy meant Shona would need a complicated and risky operation. Later at home, Shona kept the mood light around family. She didn’t mention the baby’s condition. After everyone left, she told David she’d made up her mind. She was going ahead with the surgery. There was still hope their daughter could survive and thrive. David wasn’t convinced. He admitted he wasn’t sure it was worth risking Shona’s life. The decision left them divided.

Shona has made her decision (Credit: ITV)

Julia Goulding hints at marriage tensions for David and Shona

With both Shona and David having different views over the idea of surgery, Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding has teased that this will put a huge strain on the couple’s marriage.

With Shona feeling ‘isolated’ in her feelings, Julia explained to the Mirror: “Termination isn’t an option for her.

“She’s just like, ‘Yep, surgery, we’re doing it.’ And I think that’s where a lot of the conflict comes in, because it’s a particular type of operation and it’s incredibly rare, and there is a risk to mother’s life and baby’s life. And that’s where David’s arguments come in, to at least think about the pros and cons of having a termination or having the surgery.”

However, despite this ‘conflict,’ Julia admitted that the special episode highlighted ‘how much stronger they are when they’re together and on the same track.’ So here’s to hoping that the couple can support each through this tough time no matter what they ultimately decide to do.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!