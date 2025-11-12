ITVX drops major Coronation Street spoiler as David and Shona weigh risky operation for their child

A powerful Coronation Street episode dropped on ITVX today (Wednesday, November 12), placing David and Shona Platt at the heart of a heartbreaking dilemma.

The special instalment unfolded through a unique lens, replaying the same morning from both Shona and David’s perspectives. First came Shona’s – raw and emotional, as she battled with the weight of her pregnancy fears. Then came David’s – equally fraught, though he masked his anxiety to stay strong for his wife.

Their day led them to the hospital, where devastating news awaited. Doctors revealed complications with the baby’s health – and a difficult choice. If they continue with the pregnancy, Shona will need surgery.

David and Shona got some more bad news (Credit: ITV)

The Platts’ perspectives in Coronation Street special episode

Shona Platt‘s day kicked off with her growing increasingly annoyed with David’s ‘let’s act normal’ approach. She couldn’t eat her breakfast as nerves got the better of her, heading off to work but snapping at Roy.

Roy later followed Shona and told her that she could tell him anything, but Shona couldn’t bring herself to tell him about her baby.

David tried to distract Shona with complete waffle about their dog fancying another dog at the park. Once Shona realised that David was only trying to act strong for her sake, she tried to offer him some words of support as the tears filled in his eyes.

The episode then switched to David’s version of the morning. He was struggling, especially with Audrey’s gushy baby talk at the salon. Making a harsh comment towards client Mary, David headed off as his emotions started to become too hard to keep hidden.

After Shona insisted on going to the hospital alone, David assured her he was going nowhere and headed to the appointment with her.

Shona wants the surgery (Credit: ITV)

Shona wants the surgery in Coronation Street

At the hospital, David and Shona Platt received devastating news. Their baby has a mass that could be cancerous. Doctors offered them a choice: end the pregnancy or proceed with risky surgery. The operation could endanger both mother and child.

Shona couldn’t face the truth. Instead, she focused on the one bright spot – they’re having a girl. She went home and shared the news with family. But she kept quiet about the baby’s condition.

Later, David urged her to confront reality. Shona insisted their daughter could survive. She was going ahead with the surgery.

David disagreed. He feared losing Shona. He said life brings pain, just like Kylie’s death. The tension between them grew.

Shona stood firm. But could this decision tear their marriage apart?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!