Coronation Street hit by another schedule change as soap taken off air tonight

Coronation Street fans are being hit with yet another schedule shake-up tonight, as the ITV soap is taken off air once again due to major sporting coverage.

The long-running Weatherfield drama has seen its slot shifted repeatedly in recent weeks, with football, rugby and special broadcasts regularly forcing changes to the usual soap routine. And tonight is no different, leaving viewers asking when they’ll next see the action unfold.

So what’s going on with Corrie tonight, and when will it be back on screens?

Corrie won’t air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Normally, Coronation Street airs Monday to Friday from 8.30pm until 9pm on ITV. However, tonight’s episode will not air at all due to live World Cup coverage featuring Mexico and South Africa, which begins at 7.50pm.

As a result, Corrie is completely missing from the schedule this evening, with ITV adjusting its evening lineup to accommodate the match.

The good news is viewers won’t have to wait long. The next episode will now air tomorrow night (Friday, June 12) as a special extended hour-long run from 9pm until 10pm.

For those who prefer to watch on demand, the episode will also be available from 7am on ITVX and YouTube.

Sam starts seeing two Roys (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Friday?

Friday’s episode sees Sam’s emotional state take a worrying turn as he begins experiencing visions of Roy and becomes convinced that Will wants to harm him. In panic, he runs off and locks himself inside the café, leaving those around him desperate to reach him.

Elsewhere, Carla fears that Sam could be suffering from psychosis, while Kit and Lisa continue to strengthen their case against Gary, much to Maria’s growing concern.

Meanwhile, Debbie receives an unexpected lift when Christina, Glenda and Sally surprise her with plans for a holiday in Spain.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street introduced daily 7am episode drops, allowing fans to stream episodes before they air on television.

The change quickly proved popular. Figures from the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX achieved a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever. Coronation Street and Emmerdale together have reached 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes followed in January 2026 after the major Corriedale episode. Instead of airing three times a week, Coronation Street moved to a weekday schedule, with half-hour episodes broadcast Monday to Friday.

Under the soap power hour format, Emmerdale now airs at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Both soaps continue to drop new episodes on ITVX each morning from 7am, giving viewers even more ways to keep up with the drama from Weatherfield and beyond.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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