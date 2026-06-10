Pregnant Vogue Williams issues warning over fourth baby’s ‘mad’ name

Vogue Williams has revealed that the name chosen for her fourth baby is, in her own words, “a bit mad”.

The presenter is expecting her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews. The couple already share three children: Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three.

Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast recently, Vogue said she and Spencer have already settled on a name. But she admitted it is so bold that her friend and podcast co-host Joanne McNally visibly reacted when she heard it.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their fourth baby (Credit: Samuel Leclerc)

Vogue Williams teases fourth baby name

Vogue said: “The name we’ve chosen is [bleep], it’s mad. Joanne flinched at the name and it made me go, ‘Oh?'”

Joanne agreed that the choice was a big one and said she had been surprised by it, especially given Vogue’s history of picking standout names.

Well it’s such a big first name that we’re going to do a normal middle name.

Joanne said: “Yes, I did. I mean, it’s a big name. Like, at the time, Theodore was a heavy hitter, and I know you like a crazy name.”

She added that while she enjoys naming shows, Vogue clearly enjoys naming babies, and admitted she had been taken aback by the latest choice.

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Vogue explained that because the first name is so strong, they plan to pair it with a more traditional middle name so their child has options later on.

She said: “Well it’s such a big first name that we’re going to do a normal middle name, just in case, so the baby can choose.”

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ children: their family names so far Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are already parents to three children: Theodore, Gigi and Otto. Theodore is the couple’s eldest child.

is the couple’s eldest child. Gigi was born in 2020.

was born in 2020. Otto arrived in April 2022. The latest podcast chat adds context because Joanne McNally referenced Vogue’s track record of choosing standout baby names. A short family-name explainer could help readers follow why the new choice was described as such a bold one.

Joanne joked that the child would need to be at least “an eight out of ten” to carry off the name, while Vogue teased her friend for still acting surprised whenever she sees her baby bump.

Vogue said: “Well Joanne hardly knows I’m pregnant, every time she sees my bump she goes, ‘Oh?'”

Joanne replied that after hearing the name, she would not be forgetting the pregnancy any time soon.

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: John Rainford)

Eight years of marriage

The baby news comes as Vogue and Spencer recently marked eight years of marriage.

The pair started dating in 2017 after meeting on the reality show The Jump.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews relationship timeline Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews began dating in 2017 after meeting on The Jump. They met on the reality show The Jump in 2017. They married in June 2018 at Glen Affric estate in Scotland. They later welcomed three children together: Theodore, Gigi and Otto. They are now preparing to welcome their fourth baby. A simple timeline would give readers quick background on the couple’s relationship and growing family.

The following June, they announced they had married in a lavish ceremony at the Glen Affric estate in Scotland.

Read more: ‘You just have to move forward’: Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals she suffered ‘awful’ miscarriage last year

Only a few months later, they welcomed their first child, Theodore. Gigi followed in 2020, and the couple then welcomed Otto in April 2022 after announcing they were expecting their third child the year before.