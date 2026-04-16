Vogue Williams announces she is pregnant with fourth child: ‘Baby number 4 incoming!’

Vogue Williams has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The 40-year-old media personality shares three children — Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, four — with the Made In Chelsea alum, whom she married in 2018.

However, in exciting news, they have revealed they are expecting another!

Vogue announced she is pregnant with her fourth child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue Williams pregnant with fourth child

In an Instagram photo shared today (April 16), Vogue posted a snapshot of herself on the beach in St. Barts with hubby Spencer.

While posing in the exotic location, Vogue donned a bikini top and pressed her growing stomach against Spencer’s.

In the following, the couple posed with their three children for a wholesome family pic. Meanwhile, in the third and final frame, Spencer held on to Vogue’s bump as the pair each flashed a radiant smile.

“BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING…” they wrote in their caption, adding the red heart and smiling face with heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

‘Did not see that coming!’

Their followers rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations, including some of their showbiz pals.

“Huge congratulations to you all,” TOWIE star Billie Shepherd wrote.

“Awww huge congratulations guys,” internet personality Luke Mabbott added.

“Aaaahhhhh Congratulations to you both!! You do make stunning babies to be fair…!!!!!” a third shared.

“Omg! This is amazing news. I was listening to the pod today when you said you’d put on weight… not sure where, but I can see it now,” a fourth expressed.

“Did not see that coming!” a fifth said adding the heart eyes emoji.

‘If we had one more, it would be great’

Last July, Vogue opened up about potentially having another child.

“If we had one more, it would be great, if we had no more, it would also be great,” she said.

“Our kids are so brilliant, they’re so funny. They are really hard work sometimes, but our house is chaos and that’s the way we love it. We love the noise and them running around having fun.”

Read more: ‘Poor little guy!’: Concerns pour in as Vogue Williams’ three-year-old son is rushed to A&E

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