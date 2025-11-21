Inside I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams’ marriage to Spencer Matthews – ‘tiffs’; ‘professional separation’; engagement backlash

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams has followed in the footsteps of her husband Spencer Matthews by enterting the Australian jungle.

The showbiz couple have been married since 2018, and they share three children together – Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, two.

But why was Vogue hesitant to date Spencer at first? Why did people slam his proposal? And when did the couple ‘professionally separate’?

Here, we’re taking a look inside Vogue and Spencer’s romance.

Vogue Williams on early romance with ‘strange’ Spencer Matthews

Vogue and Spencer first met back in 2017 when they appeared on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump. However, Vogue injured herself in rehearsals and was forced to pull out of the show before it had even begun.

And, according to Vogue, Spencer was keen to try and romance her, even describing his behaviour as “strange”.

She revealed in an interview with EVOKE: “He kept ringing me after we’d done The Jump ad together and I was like this guy is so strange – he hadn’t grown on me yet!

“He’d call me and say he was out and about in Chelsea and I’d be like: ‘I live in East London, there’s no way I’m travelling 45 minutes to hang out with you.’ We were just really good pals for ages. Then we were in Austria, we were having a few drinks and that’s the way it goes.”

Spencer proposed live on stage

In February 2018, Spencer popped the question to Vogue – and it’s fair to say his choice of proposal divided plenty of people.

Spencer proposed live on stage after the pair had watched a performance of Disney’s The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.

Gushing about Vogue and why he decided to ask her to marry him, Spencer told Heat World: “I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Talking about the proposal, Spencer explained: “The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.”

Spencer slammed for ‘PR stunt’

However, the pair were hit with backlash by some critics at the time who slammed the proposal as a PR stunt.

Vogue was quick to shut this down and told Fabulous: “Spencer loves it. He was doing Lion King quizzes at home recently – how sad.

“He’s seen the show two or three times. I don’t know how many times he’s watched the movie. We were watching it over Christmas and he was annoyed that I’d fallen asleep. He was like: ‘Wake up and watch it!'”

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot that same year, in 2018. They have a son born in September 2018, a daughter born in July 2020, and a son born in April 2022.

Vogue and Spencer ‘professionally separate’

In January, Spencer announced he was taking a step back from his and Vogue’s podcast, in a bid to “pursue other interests”.

The pair started the podcast nearly five years ago, which follows them as they discuss current affairs as well as their own lives.

“You can probably tell where this is going. I’m moving on from this podcast to pursue other business interests and focus on my upcoming challenge and just other bits and bobs that I would like to spend more time focusing on,” Spencer shared during an episode.

“I’ve loved doing this show and it would never have been as popular as it would be without the listeners.”

She said: “Oh no, you’re not coming back. You can’t just leave and think you’re coming back.”

Vogue and Spencer’s ‘tiff’

Earlier this year, Vogue opened up about how she “had enough” following a row with Spencer over their workloads at home. Appearing on the Netmums Podcast, Vogue spoke about her family’s routine before revealing how much she does at home.

“In the nicest way possible, I would say I fix the broken radiator and I do the school run,” she said. Vogue added: “I would say I do 80% of what [goes on]. We’ve actually been having a slight little tiff about that this morning, about the stuff that I do.”

She also explained how their toddler had woken up and gone straight into his parents’ room to wake them.

Vogue recalled: “Then [Otto] ran into the kitchen and Spenny was raging. You think I’m obsessed with my sleep, Spenny gets up and was like: ‘I’m already in a sleep deficit, I need to get back to sleep.'”

Laughing, she then quipped: “I’ve had enough today!”

Vogue shuts down split rumours

Following ongoing rumours that Vogue and Spencer were splitting up, Vogue took to Instagram in March to address the rumours once and for all.

She wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!

“I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true. And much more importantly, I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground.”

She continued: “We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We’re very happily married and in love, and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.”

Vogue Williams admits it would be ‘great’ to have more children with Spencer Matthews

As her 40th birthday approached, Vogue opened up about having another baby with Spencer.

“Maybe, I don’t know,” she told Heat.

“If we had one more, it would be great, if we had no more, it would also be great. Our kids are so brilliant, they’re so funny. They are really hard work sometimes, but our house is chaos and that’s the way we love it. We love the noise and them running around having fun.”

Spencer reacts to Vogue signing up for I’m A Celebrity

In 2015, Spencer entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle. However, he was forced to leave early in the show.

10 years later, his wife is now on the show, and Spencer has expressed his excitement.

Sharing a picture of Vogue in her IAC camp clothes, Spencer wrote on Instagram: “Delighted that I no longer need to sidestep this rumour!! It’s true, she’s in!!

“Soon, the world gets to see what I’ve know for nearly 9 years – my wife is absolutely extraordinary. Vogue isn’t just fearless and gorgeous on TV – she’s like that in life. What you see is what you get.

“She throws herself into opportunities with a rare mix of warmth, humour, grit and heart, and I’ve never met anyone who uplifts people quite the way she does. She is loved by all and for good reason. She’s my best friend, a phenomenal wife and a perfect mother.

“I’m very proud of her for taking on I’m A Celeb. She’ll be stepping outside her comfort zone, and that takes courage and if anyone can light up that jungle, it’s her.”

Spencer concluded his message: “To my amazing wife – good luck, my love. Be brilliant, as you always are. The kids and I are behind you every step of the way.”

Why Vogue won’t be meeting Spencer on the jungle bridge

When Vogue’s time is up in the jungle, she unfortunately will not be greeted by hubby Spencer. Like his wife, he is in the middle of an extreme challenge of his own.

He is currently attempting to complete seven full Ironman triathlons across seven continents in just 21 days. It’ll be a record-breaking feat that would land him in the Guinness World Records.

He’s already ticked off two and is currently tackling the third in Cape Town. Before heading to Perth for number four. The mission is all in aid of James’ Place UK. The charity provides free, life-saving therapy for suicidal men in London, the north east and the north west.

When Vogue eventually walks out of camp, it’ll be another family member or close friend waiting on that bridge.

