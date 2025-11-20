I’m A Celebrity 2025: Spencer Matthews reacts to wife Vogue Williams entering the jungle

Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews has finally let out the breath he’s been holding as he opens up about her I’m A Celebrity adventure at last.

The 37-year-old reality star has broken his silence now that it’s officially out there – Vogue, 40, is heading into the jungle tonight – and he couldn’t help but gush, calling her “extraordinary”.

Spencer has been sitting on the secret for weeks, and fans will remember he accidentally blurted it out on Good Morning Britain last week. A very Spencer slip-up, really – and now he can laugh about it.

But Spencer has now shared a sweet message un honour of his wife, who is entering I’m A Celebrity with fellow latecomer Tom Read Wilson.

Vogue Williams’ message from Spencer Matthews

Sharing a picture of Vogue in her IAC camp clothes, Spencer wrote on Instagram: “Delighted that I no longer need to sidestep this rumour!! It’s true, she’s in!!

“Soon, the world gets to see what I’ve know for nearly 9 years – my wife is absolutely extraordinary. Vogue isn’t just fearless and gorgeous on TV – she’s like that in life. What you see is what you get.

“She throws herself into opportunities with a rare mix of warmth, humour, grit and heart, and I’ve never met anyone who uplifts people quite the way she does. She is loved by all and for good reason. She’s my best friend, a phenomenal wife and a perfect mother.

“I’m very proud of her for taking on I’m A Celeb. She’ll be stepping outside her comfort zone, and that takes courage and if anyone can light up that jungle, it’s her.”

Spencer concluded his message: “To my amazing wife – good luck, my love. Be brilliant, as you always are. The kids and I are behind you every step of the way.”

Fans have gone wild for Spencer’s beautiful tribute to his wife. One commented: “What a lovely tribute to your beautiful wife. Best of luck to her. I’m sure she’s going to do so well.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to see Vogue she’ll be amazing in the jungle and Spencer you speak so lovely about her I love you pair.” And a third told Spencer: “What a gorgeous message, a man who truly loves his wife, good luck.”

Spencer Matthews heads to Australia

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot back in June 2018 and now share three young children – but sadly, the devoted husband won’t be waiting on the I’m A Celebrity bridge when her jungle journey wraps up.

Spencer – who famously bowed out of the series after just two days in 2015 – is currently deep into an extreme endurance mission. He’s attempting to complete seven full Ironman triathlons on seven continents in just 21 days, a feat that would earn him a coveted place in the Guinness World Records if he pulls it off.

It also means he couldn’t fly out to Australia with Vogue or cheer her on in person. Still, he’s squeezing in what support he can from afar, and is already en route to Perth for his next Ironman challenge.

Spencer wrote on Instagram this morning: “En route to Perth for full distance triathlon 4/7.” He added: “Carrying the weight of yesterday’s 17h15 full distance effort.”

Perth might technically be the same country, but it’s a world away from Brisbane – more than 2,500 miles, in fact. So near yet so far, Spence!

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Thursday November 20, 2025.

